Sis. Go Isotonic Energy Gel Orange 6 X 60Ml Pack

Totally love them
Really happy with this product, I feel it helps me with my running and they taste nice
Great packaging
I bought this product recently and I'm very pleased with it. Although it is cheaper to buy elsewhere. Also it would be better if stocked in store as opposed to having to order online.
Makes a difference on long runs.
I bought these energy gels as I've tried a range of different brands in the past, but I've often struggled to diggest them comfortably. These from SiS have deffinately worked for me. I'm still no great athlete but these give me the confidence to run further, knowing I can meet my immediate energy requirements without the worry of suffering any 'sensitivity' to them. Flavour wise I recommend these over the apple flavour on offer.