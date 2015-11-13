By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Sis. Go Isotonic Energy Gel Orange 6 X 60Ml Pack

4.5(3)Write a review
Sis. Go Isotonic Energy Gel Orange 6 X 60Ml Pack
£ 6.00
£1.67/100ml

Product Description

  • Orange flavoured Maltodextrin gel with added sweetener
  • 22g of carbohydrate per serving
  • Fast energy, readily absorbed, no need to add water
  • Patented formula, gentle on the stomach
  • informed-sport.com
  • Energy
  • Maltodextrin is a high glycemic (GI) carbohydrate source
  • Fuel
  • Carbohydrate is the main fuel used during high intensity exercise, with stores depleting after 60-90 minutes
  • Isotonic
  • Unique and patented Isotonic gel formulation, designed to digest easily without the need for extra water
  • Timing
  • Aim to consume 60-90g of carbohydrate per hour during intense or prolonged exercise, from a range of sources
  • Trusted quality since 1992
  • World's first isotonic energy gel
  • Natural flavours
  • Low sugar
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 360ML
  • Low sugar

Information

Ingredients

Water, Maltodextrin (from Maize) (33%), Natural Flavouring, Gelling Agents (Gellan Gum, Xanthan Gum), Acidity Regulators (Citric Acid, Sodium Citrate), Preservatives (Sodium Benzoate, Potassium Sorbate), Sweetener (Acesulfame K), Sodium Chloride, Antioxidant (Ascorbic Acid), Colour (Beta-Carotene)

Storage

Store in a cool dry placeFor best before end see base of pack

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Consume with Go Electrolyte powder to hit 60-90g of carbohydrate per hour during prolonged exercise.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

  • SiS (Science in Sport) Limited,
  • The Innovation Centre,
  • 35 Churchill Way,
  • Nelson,
  • Lancashire,
  • BB9 6RT,

Net Contents

6 x 60ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100mlper serving 60ml
Energy 613kJ/144kcal368kJ/87kcal
Fat 0.1g0.0g
of which saturates 0.0g0.0g
Carbohydrate 36g22g
of which sugars 1.0g0.6g
Protein 0.0g0.0g
Salt 0.01g0.01g

3 Reviews

Average of 4.7 stars

Totally love them

5 stars

Really happy with this product, I feel it helps me with my running and they taste nice

Great packaging

4 stars

I bought this product recently and I'm very pleased with it. Although it is cheaper to buy elsewhere. Also it would be better if stocked in store as opposed to having to order online.

Makes a difference on long runs.

5 stars

I bought these energy gels as I've tried a range of different brands in the past, but I've often struggled to diggest them comfortably. These from SiS have deffinately worked for me. I'm still no great athlete but these give me the confidence to run further, knowing I can meet my immediate energy requirements without the worry of suffering any 'sensitivity' to them. Flavour wise I recommend these over the apple flavour on offer.

