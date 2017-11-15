By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Dkny Be Delicious Eau De Parfum Spray

image 1 of Dkny Be Delicious Eau De Parfum Spray
£ 27.00
£27.00/each

Product Description

  • Eau de Parfum Spray
  • Female
  • 0
  • DKNY
  • DKNY Be Delicious is innocent sexy wholesome and provocative. Raw in sensuality friendly in spirit it is encapsulated in a sleek metal and glass apple bottle. This juicy fragrance combines the scent of apple with a sophisticated blend of exotic flowers and sensual woods.
  • 100% pure New York

Information

Ingredients

Alcohol Denat., DKNY Be Delicious Fragrance (Parfum), Water/Aqua/Eau, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Geraniol, Linalool, Hydroxycitronellal, Citronellol, Isoeugenol, Methyl 2-Octynoate, Limonene, Citral, Tetrasodium EDTA, BHT, Butyl Methoxydibenzoylmethane, Ethylhexyl Methoxycinnamate, Ethylhexyl Salicylate

Produce of

Made in Switzerland

Warnings

  • CAUTION: FLAMMABLE.

Distributor address

  • Donna Karan Cosmetics,
  • London,
  • W1K 3BQ.

Return to

  • Donna Karan Cosmetics,
  • London,
  • W1K 3BQ.
  • DKNY.com

Net Contents

30ml ℮

Safety information

CAUTION: FLAMMABLE.

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Love it!

5 stars

I bought this perfume about a month ago, Tesco were selling it online for a good price so I orderd and it arrived quickly. Very happy with my purchase.

Smells lovely

5 stars

I chose this as a gift for my husband to get me as I didn't know what perfume he would choose for me and I'm glad I did, it smells lovely and I like the apple shape bottle as well.

Just what I wanted at good price

5 stars

Ordered and arrived within days at local store so easy to pick up. Was an Xmas pressie

My favourite perfume!

5 stars

Re-bought due to its deliciousness! A subtle, fresh fragrance - not too heavy.

