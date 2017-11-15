Dkny Be Delicious Eau De Parfum Spray

Love it!
I bought this perfume about a month ago, Tesco were selling it online for a good price so I orderd and it arrived quickly. Very happy with my purchase.
Smells lovely
I chose this as a gift for my husband to get me as I didn't know what perfume he would choose for me and I'm glad I did, it smells lovely and I like the apple shape bottle as well.
Just what I wanted at good price
Ordered and arrived within days at local store so easy to pick up. Was an Xmas pressie
My favourite perfume!
Re-bought due to its deliciousness! A subtle, fresh fragrance - not too heavy.