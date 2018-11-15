By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Sarsons Gravy Browning 150Ml

5(1)Write a review
Sarsons Gravy Browning 150Ml
£ 0.85
£0.57/100ml

Product Description

  • Browning Colour
  • Rich & dark
  • Great with soup, gravy & meat
  • Pack size: 150ml

Information

Ingredients

Colour: Ammonia Caramel, Glucose Syrup, Salt

Storage

Ensure lid is closed and store in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight.Best Before End - See Cap

Preparation and Usage

  • Gravy
  • Add about 6 drops of browning to every 1/2 pint of thickened seasoned stock.
  • Meat
  • Brush lightly over meat to be cooked in microwave ovens.
  • Home Brewed Beer
  • Add 1 tsp - 1 tblsp to every 3 gallons of beer at the boiling stage.

Recycling info

Bottle. Recyclable

Name and address

  • Mizkan Euro Ltd.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.

Return to

  • Mizkan Euro Ltd.,
  • PO Box 145,
  • Birmingham,
  • B24 8WR.
  • Telephone 0800 1577032
  • (9.30am to 5.00pm Mondays to Fridays)
  • www.sarsons.co.uk

Net Contents

150ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 799kJ/189kcal
Fat 0.4g
of which saturates 0.2g
Carbohydrates30.4g
of which sugars 2.4g
Fibre 6.7g
Protein 17.3g
Salt 15.9g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

1 Review

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Brilliant.

5 stars

Brilliant for making gluten free gravy nice and brown like bisto.

Usually bought next

Tesco Cornflour 500G

£ 1.50
£3.00/kg

Oxo 12 Beef Stock Cubes 71G

£ 0.75
£1.06/100g

Offer

Tesco Plain Flour 500G

£ 0.45
£0.90/kg

Tesco Plain Flour 1.5Kg

£ 0.60
£0.40/kg

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here