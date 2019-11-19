Tesco Finest Sweet Potato Coconut & Chilli Soup 600G

Fresh tasting and good
delicious! Loved it.
One of my favourite soups from Tesco. Thickens on
One of my favourite soups from Tesco. Thickens on heating and is very tasty. Good to warm you up at this time of year!
I'll eat iut again when sick. coconut-kinda there
I'll eat iut again when sick. coconut-kinda there sweet potato-nothing chilli-nothing texturte is ok. If it were much cheaper I'd get it as it's easy to digest and has somethinckness. Bo trace of chilli, very little chilli and so on-as other reviews have said. Such a shame
Not a tesco finest!
I found this soup very watery with very little flavour.
Lacking in Flavour
I was tempted to buy this as it sounded delicious but it's watery and lacking in flavour compared to the other soups in the Finest range. I'll be sticking to the Pea & Wiltshire Cured Ham soup which I would fully recommend instead of this disappointment.
Try another variety
It was very watery, like this was the end of the saucepan and it had no spicy, in fact no flavour at all. Disatisfied
The flavour of the soup was lovely, but the textur
The flavour of the soup was lovely, but the texture was disgusting it was all separated and I couldn't eat it.
Very, very watery - smelled lovely but so thin in
Very, very watery - smelled lovely but so thin in texture, was just sweet, extremely garlicky water
Almost tasteless, watery and a bad texture
Almost tasteless, watery and a bad texture. Wouldn't buy again.
Poor quality not Finest!
I love the pea soup but not this one. Bought 2 and both were watery and had no substance. It was easier to drink through a straw.