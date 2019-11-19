By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Sweet Potato Coconut & Chilli Soup 600G

Tesco Finest Sweet Potato Coconut & Chilli Soup 600G
£ 2.50
£0.42/100g
½ of a pot
  • Energy799kJ 192kcal
    10%
  • Fat11.7g
    17%
  • Saturates9.6g
    48%
  • Sugars8.4g
    9%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 266kJ / 64kcal

Product Description

  • A soup made with sweet potato, coconut, lime and chillies.
  • Enjoy all the flavours of Asia in this fragrant soup. Sweet potato and coconut give a burst of freshness with a squeeze of lime and spicy chilli.
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Vegetable Stock [Water, Sugar, Salt, Onion Concentrate, Carrot Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Leek Concentrate, Celery Concentrate, Garlic Concentrate, Nutmeg Oil], Carrot, Sweet Potato (12%), Roasted Sweet Potato (5%), Coconut (4%), Onion, Ginger Purée, Lime Juice, Cornflour, Roast Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Lemongrass, Agave Syrup, Cumin Powder, Salt, Coriander, Paprika Flakes, Dried Red Chilli, Scotch Bonnet Chilli, Turmeric Powder.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: For best results microwave heat. To open, press down on the spout tab to break.
Caution
Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot. When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape. This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.
Important
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving.

Hob
Instructions: 5-6 mins. Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently, stirring occasionally, until piping hot. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée and lemongrass.Caution: This product contains whole chillies which are very hot.

Recycling info

Pot. Widely Recycled Lid. Check locally

Name and address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.
  • Tesco Ireland Ltd.,
  • Gresham House,

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a pot (300g)
Energy266kJ / 64kcal799kJ / 192kcal
Fat3.9g11.7g
Saturates3.2g9.6g
Carbohydrate5.8g17.4g
Sugars2.8g8.4g
Fibre0.6g1.8g
Protein1.1g3.3g
Salt0.2g0.6g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved from chilled according to instructions.--

Safety information

Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.Caution: This product can contain small fibres which come from the ginger purée and lemongrass.Caution: This product contains whole chillies which are very hot.

Fresh tasting and good

5 stars

delicious! Loved it.

One of my favourite soups from Tesco. Thickens on

4 stars

One of my favourite soups from Tesco. Thickens on heating and is very tasty. Good to warm you up at this time of year!

I'll eat iut again when sick. coconut-kinda there

2 stars

I'll eat iut again when sick. coconut-kinda there sweet potato-nothing chilli-nothing texturte is ok. If it were much cheaper I'd get it as it's easy to digest and has somethinckness. Bo trace of chilli, very little chilli and so on-as other reviews have said. Such a shame

Not a tesco finest!

2 stars

I found this soup very watery with very little flavour.

Lacking in Flavour

2 stars

I was tempted to buy this as it sounded delicious but it's watery and lacking in flavour compared to the other soups in the Finest range. I'll be sticking to the Pea & Wiltshire Cured Ham soup which I would fully recommend instead of this disappointment.

Try another variety

2 stars

It was very watery, like this was the end of the saucepan and it had no spicy, in fact no flavour at all. Disatisfied

The flavour of the soup was lovely, but the textur

1 stars

The flavour of the soup was lovely, but the texture was disgusting it was all separated and I couldn't eat it.

Very, very watery - smelled lovely but so thin in

2 stars

Very, very watery - smelled lovely but so thin in texture, was just sweet, extremely garlicky water

Almost tasteless, watery and a bad texture

1 stars

Almost tasteless, watery and a bad texture. Wouldn't buy again.

Poor quality not Finest!

1 stars

I love the pea soup but not this one. Bought 2 and both were watery and had no substance. It was easier to drink through a straw.

