Pataks Tikka Masala Medium Sauce 450G

Pataks Tikka Masala Medium Sauce 450G
£ 1.89
£0.42/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • A cream and tomato based sauce with onion, cumin and coriander.
  • For more recipe ideas visit: www.pataks.com
  • A rich, creamy tomato sauce with hints of cumin & coriander
  • Our mouth-watering Tikka Masala Sauce is a wonderful blend of cream, tomatoes, spices, hints of cumin & coriander to create a rich, creamy & delicious sauce. A fest for the senses every time.
  • For three generations, our family has been proud to share our passion for Indian flavours, sourcing and blending some of the best spices to our own secret recipe.
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial preservatives, colours or flavours
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tomato (15%), Yogurt (Milk) (6%), Concentrated Tomato Purée (4%), Single Cream (Milk) (3.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Ground Spices (2%) [Spices, Cumin (0.5%), Coriander (0.5%)], Sugar, Dried Onion (1.5%), Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Salt, Acid (Lactic Acid), Paprika Extract, Cumin Seed, Dried Coriander Leaf

Allergy Information

  • May also contain Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened use immediately.Best Before End: See Lid

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Guarantee: If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the code on the lid. Your statutory rights are not affected.
Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 339kJ / 81kcal
Fat 4.8g
of which saturates 0.8g
Carbohydrate 7.3g
of which sugars 4.1g
Protein 1.4g
Salt 0.74g

sodium level is sky high

1 stars

It is packed with rich flavour of spices but it is extremely salty! 15 grams of salt in a jar! Don't purchase frequently unless you want to have a heart attack.

