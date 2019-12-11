Pataks Tikka Masala Medium Sauce 450G

sodium level is sky high
It is packed with rich flavour of spices but it is extremely salty! 15 grams of salt in a jar! Don't purchase frequently unless you want to have a heart attack.
Water, Tomato (15%), Yogurt (Milk) (6%), Concentrated Tomato Purée (4%), Single Cream (Milk) (3.5%), Rapeseed Oil, Modified Maize Starch, Ground Spices (2%) [Spices, Cumin (0.5%), Coriander (0.5%)], Sugar, Dried Onion (1.5%), Garlic Purée, Ginger Purée, Salt, Acid (Lactic Acid), Paprika Extract, Cumin Seed, Dried Coriander Leaf
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened use immediately.Best Before End: See Lid
Made in the UK
4 Servings
450g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|339kJ / 81kcal
|Fat
|4.8g
|of which saturates
|0.8g
|Carbohydrate
|7.3g
|of which sugars
|4.1g
|Protein
|1.4g
|Salt
|0.74g
