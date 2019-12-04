By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Butternut Squash Soup 600G

2(12)Write a review
Tesco Butternut Squash Soup 600G
£ 1.50
£0.25/100g

½ of a pot
  • Energy339kJ 82kcal
    4%
  • Fat4.2g
    6%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars7.5g
    8%
  • Salt1.2g
    20%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 113kJ / 27kcal

Product Description

  • A soup made with butternut squash, carrot and sage.
  Smooth & Sweet Butternut squash blended with carrot and celery finished with sage Just as you would when cooking a soup at home, our experts sauté onions and garlic to create a base and build flavours with selected vegetables and seasoning.
  • Smooth & Sweet Butternut squash blended with carrot and celery finished with sage Just as you would when cooking a soup at home, our experts sauté onions and garlic to create a base and build flavours with selected vegetables and seasoning.
  • Smooth & sweet
  • Butternut squash blended with carrot and celery finished with sage
  • 1 of your 5 a day = 1 portion
  • Suitable for vegans
  • Pack size: 600g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

Vegetable Stock, Butternut Squash (25%), Carrot, Onion, Celery, Leek, Garlic Purée, Rapeseed Oil, Salt, Sage, Black Pepper.

Vegetable Stock contains: Water, Sugar, Salt, Onion Concentrate, Carrot Concentrate, Sunflower Oil, Cornflour, Leek Concentrate, Celery Concentrate, Garlic Concentrate, Nutmeg Oil.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 2 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: For best results microwave heat. To open, pull tab on rim to break.
Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.
Check food is piping hot throughout before serving. When removing lid after heating hot steam may escape. This container may soften slightly but will regain strength on standing.

Instructions: 5-6 mins.
Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently, stirring occasionally, until piping hot. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Name and address

Net Contents

600g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g / Per 100mlA serving contains
Energy113kJ / 27kcal339kJ / 82kcal
Fat1.4g4.2g
Saturates0.1g0.3g
Carbohydrate2.5g7.5g
Sugars2.5g7.5g
Fibre1.5g4.5g
Protein0.4g1.2g
Salt0.4g1.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When microwaved from chilled according to instructions.--

Safety information

Take care when removing and pouring as product will be hot.

12 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

Lovely. Better if they didn't use plastic packagin

5 stars

Lovely. Better if they didn't use plastic packaging.

A great warming tasty soup.

5 stars

A warming tasty soup. Good value for money and if you add a bit of ground black pepper, even better!!

Not buying again

2 stars

This is poor, it needs a whole lot of seasoning to stop it being very bland.

Bland and watery

1 stars

Very bad soup, i'm suprised as all the other tesco ones are very good. This was bland and had a strange flavour. I wouldnt buy again

Bland

2 stars

BLAND and watery. Will not purchase again Unusual as Tesco own soups are usually alot better.

The taste, though minimal, was strange. It's hard

1 stars

The taste, though minimal, was strange. It's hard to understand how you can make a simple soup tasted so awful.

too difficult to open

2 stars

too difficult to open

YUM!

5 stars

Absolutely delicious! Lovely consistency without being too thick. Just needs a little salt and pepper to bring the flavours out!

Disappointing

1 stars

This soup tasted strange. I'm a fan of butternut squash but this really didn't do the great vegetable justice. I didn't finish it and I wouldn't buy again

Awful

1 stars

Bland no taste

