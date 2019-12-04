Tesco Butternut Squash Soup 600G

Lovely. Better if they didn't use plastic packagin
A great warming tasty soup.
A warming tasty soup. Good value for money and if you add a bit of ground black pepper, even better!!
Not buying again
This is poor, it needs a whole lot of seasoning to stop it being very bland.
Bland and watery
Very bad soup, i'm suprised as all the other tesco ones are very good. This was bland and had a strange flavour. I wouldnt buy again
Bland
BLAND and watery. Will not purchase again Unusual as Tesco own soups are usually alot better.
The taste, though minimal, was strange. It's hard
too difficult to open
YUM!
Absolutely delicious! Lovely consistency without being too thick. Just needs a little salt and pepper to bring the flavours out!
Disappointing
This soup tasted strange. I'm a fan of butternut squash but this really didn't do the great vegetable justice. I didn't finish it and I wouldn't buy again
Awful
Bland no taste