Pataks Jalfrezi Cooking Sauce 450G

Pataks Jalfrezi Cooking Sauce 450G
£ 1.89
£0.42/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • A tomato based sauce with peppers, coconut and coriander.
  • For more recipe ideas visit: www.pataks.com
  • Our mouth-watering Jalfrezi Sauce is a wonderful blend of tomatoes, red & green peppers, coconut and coriander to create a delicious sauce.
  • A feast for the senses every time.
  • For three generations, our family has been proud to share our passion for the exciting flavours of India, sourcing and blending some of the best spices to our own secret recipe.
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Green & Red Pepper (8%), Tomato (6%), Rapeseed Oil, Onion, Ground Spices [Spices, Coriander (1%)], Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Concentrated Tomato Purée (1.5%), Desiccated Coconut (1%), Garlic Purée, Salt, Ginger Purée, Acids (Citric Acid, Acetic Acid), Cumin Seed, Mustard Powder, Paprika Extract, Dried Coriander Leaf

Allergy Information

  • May also contains Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened use immediately.Best Before End: See Lid

Produce of

Made in the UK

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Guarantee: If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the code on the lid. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
  • www.pataks.com

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 406kJ / 97kcal
Fat 6.0g
of which saturates 0.9g
Carbohydrate 8.5g
of which sugars 5.4g
Protein 1.1g
Salt 0.72g

A bit Expensive

3 stars

Pataks curries are bog standard ok resonably authentic but a bit on the axpensive side so only buy when on offer

