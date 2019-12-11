By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pataks Butter Chicken Cooking Sauce 450G

Pataks Butter Chicken Cooking Sauce 450G
  A tomato and butter based sauce with fenugreek & green cardamom.
  For more recipe ideas visit: www.pataks.com
  A rich, creamy tomato and butter sauce, flavoured with fenugreek leaf and a hint of cardamom
  For three generations, our family has been proud to share our passion for the exciting flavours of India, sourcing and blending some of the best spices to our own secret recipe.
  Our mouth-watering Butter Chicken Sauce is a wonderful blend of cream, tomato and butter sauce, flavoured with fenugreek leaf and a hint of cardamom. A feast for the senses every time.
  Chilli rating - mild - 1
  Gluten free
  No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
  Vegetarian
  Pack size: 450g

Water, Tomato (10%), Single Cream (Milk) (10%), Butter (Milk) (4%), Rapeseed Oil, Sugar, Modified Maize Starch, Concentrated Tomato Purée (2.5%), Ground Spices [Spices (1.5%), Smoked Paprika (0.4%), Green Cardamom (0.1%)], Dried Onion, Ginger Purée, Garlic Purée, Salt, Acids (Lactic Acid, Citric Acid), Dried Fenugreek Leaf (0.1%), Paprika Extract

  May also contain Peanuts and Nuts

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened use immediately. Best Before End: See Lid

Made in the UK

  How to cook a delicious yet easy Butter Chicken Curry - Serves 4:
  1. Stir fry 4 diced chicken breasts in a little oil until sealed (5 mins).
  2. Add the sauce and simmer until the chicken is cooked (15 mins).
  Enjoy with rice or savour those last mouthfuls with our delicious naan breads.

4 Servings

  Free From Artificial Colours
  Free From Artificial Flavours
  Free From Artificial Preservatives

  AB World Foods Ltd.,
  Leigh,
  WN7 5RS,
  UK.

  Guarantee: If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the code on the lid. Your statutory rights are not affected.
450g ℮

Typical Values Per 100g
Energy 535kJ / 129kcal
Fat 9.8g
of which saturates 3.7g
Carbohydrate 8.2g
of which sugars 4.9g
Protein 1.2g
Salt 0.73g

MMMMMMMMMMMMM

THIS CURRY SAUCE IS YUMMY. GREAT WITH PORK ASWELL. VERY CREAMY AND MILD. NOT SEEN THIS FOR A LONG TIME. AND YES IT IS BUTTERY. I COULD JUST TASTE IT NOW. O.M.G PLEASE TRUST ME. HEVENLY.

