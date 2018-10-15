By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Pataks Medium Balti Cooking Sauce 450G

1(1)Write a review
Pataks Medium Balti Cooking Sauce 450G
£ 1.89
£0.42/100g

Product Description

  • A tomato based sauce with onion, peppers and coriander.
  • For more recipe ideas visit: www.pataks.com
  • Our mouth-watering Balti Sauce is a wonderful blend of tomatoes, onion, red & green peppers and spices to create a delicious tangy sauce.
  • A feast for the senses every time.
  • For three generations, our family has been proud to share our passion for the exciting flavours of India, sourcing and blending some of the best spices to our own secret recipe.
  • Chilli rating - medium - 2
  • Gluten free
  • No artificial flavours, colours or preservatives
  • Vegetarian
  • Pack size: 450g

Information

Ingredients

Water, Tomato (14%), Red & Green Peppers (5%), Rapeseed Oil, Dried Onion (2.5%), Modified Maize Starch, Ground Spices (2%) [Spices, Cumin, Coriander (0.3%)], Sugar, Concentrated Tomato Purée (1.5%), Garlic Purée, Salt, Ginger Purée, Acids (Lactic Acid, Acetic Acid), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cracked Black Pepper, Cracked Coriander Seed, Paprika Extract, Fennel Seed, Dried Coriander Leaf, Dried Crushed Red Chilli, Dried Fenugreek Leaf

Allergy Information

  • May contain Peanuts and Nuts

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened use immediately.Best Before End: See Lid

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • How to cook a delicious yet easy
  • Chicken Balti - Serves 4:
  • 1. Stir fry 4 diced chicken breasts in a little oil until sealed (5 mins).
  • 2. Add the sauce and simmer until the chicken is cooked (15 mins).
  • Enjoy with rice or savour those last mouthfuls with our delicious naan breads.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Additives

  • Free From Artificial Colours
  • Free From Artificial Flavours
  • Free From Artificial Preservatives

Name and address

  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Guarantee: If you haven't enjoyed this product, please contact us quoting the code on the lid. Your statutory rights are not affected.
  • AB World Foods Ltd.,
  • Leigh,
  • WN7 5RS,
  • UK.
  • UK: 0800 0195 617
  • ROI: 0044 800 0195 617
  • www.pataks.com

Net Contents

450g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 352kJ / 84kcal
Fat 5.3g
of which saturates 0.4g
Carbohydrate 7.2g
of which sugars 4.2g
Protein 1.1g
Salt 0.76g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Truly bland

1 stars

There was a time that Pataks was the best. This no longer seems to be true. Really disappointed at the lack of spice and flavour. I would not recommend this to anyone. Pataks need to up their game, big time.

Usually bought next

Tesco Plain Pappadums 8Pk 64G

£ 1.40
£2.19/100g

Tesco Microwave Basmati Rice 250G

£ 0.60
£2.40/kg

Tesco Garlic & Coriander Naan 2 Pack 260G

£ 0.95
£0.37/100g

Tesco 6 Mini Garlic & Coriander Naans

£ 1.15
£0.19/each

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here