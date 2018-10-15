Pataks Medium Balti Cooking Sauce 450G

Truly bland
There was a time that Pataks was the best. This no longer seems to be true. Really disappointed at the lack of spice and flavour. I would not recommend this to anyone. Pataks need to up their game, big time.
Water, Tomato (14%), Red & Green Peppers (5%), Rapeseed Oil, Dried Onion (2.5%), Modified Maize Starch, Ground Spices (2%) [Spices, Cumin, Coriander (0.3%)], Sugar, Concentrated Tomato Purée (1.5%), Garlic Purée, Salt, Ginger Purée, Acids (Lactic Acid, Acetic Acid), Concentrated Lemon Juice, Cracked Black Pepper, Cracked Coriander Seed, Paprika Extract, Fennel Seed, Dried Coriander Leaf, Dried Crushed Red Chilli, Dried Fenugreek Leaf
Store in a cool, dry place away from direct sunlight. Once opened use immediately.Best Before End: See Lid
Made in the UK
4 Servings
450g ℮
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Energy
|352kJ / 84kcal
|Fat
|5.3g
|of which saturates
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|7.2g
|of which sugars
|4.2g
|Protein
|1.1g
|Salt
|0.76g
