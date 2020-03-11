Nivea Daily Essential Refresh Facial Wash Gel 150Ml

Acne
My acne was doing really well so I thought of trying this my friend said she uses it and it was great for her skin I tried it out and I breakout so much I now have very large pimples so not happy
Offer
Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Myreth Sulfate, Sodium Acrylates Copolymer, Glycerin, Glyceryl Glucoside, Tocopheryl Acetate, Nelumbium Speciosum Flower Extract, Panthenol, Lauryl Glucoside, Sodium Chloride, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Polyquaternium-10, Benzophenone-4, Propylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Geraniol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Parfum, CI 42090, CI 16035
Made in Germany
Tube. Plastic - Check Local Recycling
150ml ℮
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2020