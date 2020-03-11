By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Nivea Daily Essential Refresh Facial Wash Gel 150Ml

Nivea Daily Essential Refresh Facial Wash Gel 150Ml
£ 1.50
£1.00/100ml

Offer

  • NIVEA Daily Essentials Refreshing Facial Wash Gel with Vitamin E cleanses and invigorates for a fresh skin feeling. For Normal & Combination Skin.
  • Cleanses and hydrates by supporting the skin's own moisture balance
  • Invigorates the skin due to its mild and refreshing formula that contains Vitamin E
  • Pack size: 150ML

Aqua, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Sodium Myreth Sulfate, Sodium Acrylates Copolymer, Glycerin, Glyceryl Glucoside, Tocopheryl Acetate, Nelumbium Speciosum Flower Extract, Panthenol, Lauryl Glucoside, Sodium Chloride, PEG-40 Hydrogenated Castor Oil, PEG-200 Hydrogenated Glyceryl Palmate, Polyquaternium-10, Benzophenone-4, Propylene Glycol, Phenoxyethanol, Methylparaben, Ethylparaben, Butylphenyl Methylpropional, Geraniol, Alpha-Isomethyl Ionone, Parfum, CI 42090, CI 16035

Made in Germany

Tube. Plastic - Check Local Recycling

  • Beiersdorf UK Ltd.
  • Trinity Central
  • Trinity Park
  • Bickenhill Lane
  • Birmingham
  • B37 7ES

150ml ℮

Acne

1 stars

My acne was doing really well so I thought of trying this my friend said she uses it and it was great for her skin I tried it out and I breakout so much I now have very large pimples so not happy

