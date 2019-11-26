Tesco 30 Mini Gingerbread Men 270G
- Energy166kJ 39kcal2%
- Fat1.0g1%
- Saturates0.4g2%
- Sugars4.0g4%
- Salt0.1g1%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1841kJ / 436kcal
Product Description
- 30 Mini gingerbread biscuits.
- With golden syrup. Oven baked for a sweet crisp biscuit with a touch of warming ginger.
- With golden syrup
- Oven baked for a sweet crisp biscuit with a touch of warming ginger
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 270g
Information
Ingredients
Wheat Flour (Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin), Sugar, Invert Sugar Syrup, Palm Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Sunflower Oil, Ginger Powder, Raising Agent (Sodium Bicarbonate).
Allergy Information
- Also, may contain peanut, nuts, milk, egg and soya. For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K.
Number of uses
Pack contains 30 servings
Recycling info
Label. Paper widely recycled Tub. Plastic check local recycling
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Return to
Net Contents
270g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|One biscuit (9g)
|Energy
|1841kJ / 436kcal
|166kJ / 39kcal
|Fat
|10.8g
|1.0g
|Saturates
|4.3g
|0.4g
|Carbohydrate
|78.8g
|7.1g
|Sugars
|44.9g
|4.0g
|Fibre
|1.4g
|0.1g
|Protein
|5.3g
|0.5g
|Salt
|0.5g
|0.1g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
