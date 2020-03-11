By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Paris Revitalift Laser Renew Super Serum 30Ml

£ 15.00
£50.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Anti-ageing super serum
  • Triple-action formula
  • 30ml size
Information

Ingredients

909018 2, Aqua / Water, Dipropylene Glycol, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Hydroxypropyl Tetrahydropyrantriol, Propylene Glycol, C12-15 Alkyl Benzoate, Alcohol Denat., Dimethicone/Vinyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer, 2-Oleamido-1, 3-Octadecanediol, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid, Potassium Hydroxide, Sodium Chloride, Tocopheryl Acetate, Cetyl Alcohol, Octyldodecanol, Silica [Nano] / Silica, Carbomer, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, Glyceryl Stearate, Hydroxyethylcellulose, Mica, Myristic Acid, Palmitic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Potassium Cetyl Phosphate, Stearic Acid, Tin Oxide, Xanthan Gum, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Limonene, Linalool, CI 15985 / Yellow 6, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B231035/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply morning and evening, before your Laser day or night cream on a thoroughly cleansed face and neck.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For further expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

30ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

I've never used anything like this before and I th

5 stars

I've never used anything like this before and I think it is brilliant. The first time I applied it the cotton pad kept absorbing the solution but my skin looked and felt much better the next day. I used it for a few more days but the cotton pad was getting more benefit than me. As I was the only one using it I applied it straight from the bottle on to my skin and rolled it round my face and neck. Then I rubbed it in with my fingers. My wrinkles have noticeably reduced (I am 67) and my skin feels soft and firm. I'm no oil painting but am really, really pleased. The only thing I might ask L'Oreal to consider is selling it with a small roller ball so that it can be rolled over the face and neck easily. Great stuff - highly recommend!

I have been using this product for a month now. I

5 stars

I have been using this product for a month now. I have visibly noticed a difference in the texture of my sensitive skin. I'm using this with the anti wrinkle cream. My skin tone is much more even with a healthy glow I love.

Fabulous. I have been using this product each nigh

4 stars

Fabulous. I have been using this product each night before bed. Really easy to apply. My skin feels so soft and is really helping with the texture. Also i am prone to spots on my chin and forehead but this has improved greatly too. Well done loreal brilliant product.

L'oreal revitalift was value for money. I used thi

1 stars

L'oreal revitalift was value for money. I used this product, for 3 weeks , at first my skin felt nice a bit oily, after week 2 my skin tone became red and small red veins started appearing on my face. I have since stopped using this product the redness is starting to go, but i now need to see a skin specialist, so be aware that maybe this product is to strong.

This was pure heaven it was like smoothing silk on

5 stars

This was pure heaven it was like smoothing silk on your face.immediately the lines around the mouth lessened and after a week wow! Would recommend this to everyone!

I posted a positive review of this product on 27th

5 stars

I posted a positive review of this product on 27th November and I have used it everyday for over two months now and my skin feels soft and looks radiant which is hard to achieve during the winter months. Fine lines have almost disappeared and my skin feels firmer.

Revitalift serum blended smoothly into my skin, co

5 stars

Revitalift serum blended smoothly into my skin, could have used it on its own, however, adding the day cream was not overpowering. Small wrinkes seem to have disappeared skin is far more radiant, fabulous.

This is a very good serum - it goes on smoothly an

5 stars

This is a very good serum - it goes on smoothly and feels lovely on the skin. It definitely seems to make my skin brighter and fresher looking.

A top product a little goes a long way, I have bee

5 stars

A top product a little goes a long way, I have been using this for almost a month and am sure my deep set wrinkles a not as deep.

The serum was smooth to put on. It doesn't feel he

5 stars

The serum was smooth to put on. It doesn't feel heavy under the moisturiser. I think it does enhance the effects if the moisturiser. X

