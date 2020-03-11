L'oreal Paris Revitalift Laser Renew Super Serum 30Ml

I've never used anything like this before and I th
I've never used anything like this before and I think it is brilliant. The first time I applied it the cotton pad kept absorbing the solution but my skin looked and felt much better the next day. I used it for a few more days but the cotton pad was getting more benefit than me. As I was the only one using it I applied it straight from the bottle on to my skin and rolled it round my face and neck. Then I rubbed it in with my fingers. My wrinkles have noticeably reduced (I am 67) and my skin feels soft and firm. I'm no oil painting but am really, really pleased. The only thing I might ask L'Oreal to consider is selling it with a small roller ball so that it can be rolled over the face and neck easily. Great stuff - highly recommend!
I have been using this product for a month now. I have visibly noticed a difference in the texture of my sensitive skin. I'm using this with the anti wrinkle cream. My skin tone is much more even with a healthy glow I love.
Fabulous. I have been using this product each night before bed. Really easy to apply. My skin feels so soft and is really helping with the texture. Also i am prone to spots on my chin and forehead but this has improved greatly too. Well done loreal brilliant product.
L'oreal revitalift was value for money. I used this product, for 3 weeks , at first my skin felt nice a bit oily, after week 2 my skin tone became red and small red veins started appearing on my face. I have since stopped using this product the redness is starting to go, but i now need to see a skin specialist, so be aware that maybe this product is to strong.
This was pure heaven it was like smoothing silk on your face.immediately the lines around the mouth lessened and after a week wow! Would recommend this to everyone!
I posted a positive review of this product on 27th November and I have used it everyday for over two months now and my skin feels soft and looks radiant which is hard to achieve during the winter months. Fine lines have almost disappeared and my skin feels firmer.
Revitalift serum blended smoothly into my skin, could have used it on its own, however, adding the day cream was not overpowering. Small wrinkes seem to have disappeared skin is far more radiant, fabulous.
This is a very good serum - it goes on smoothly and feels lovely on the skin. It definitely seems to make my skin brighter and fresher looking.
A top product a little goes a long way, I have been using this for almost a month and am sure my deep set wrinkles a not as deep.
The serum was smooth to put on. It doesn't feel heavy under the moisturiser. I think it does enhance the effects if the moisturiser. X