L'oreal Paris Revitalift Laser Eye Cream 15Ml

Bought this a few weeks ago and I can see some signs of improvement in the under eye area would recommend
Bought this cream a few months back and it smells lovely its highly perfumed it glides on your skin and feels lovely. I didn't notice any reduction in wrinkles or any change apart from my eyes swelled up to twice the size and the skin around my eyes were red and inflamed. I have not heard of any other reports of allergy attached to this cream.
Product suits me well
This product suits my skin and love the soft feeling it leaves me with.
Used twice a day,lovely feeling when applied ,received ultimate compliment when I went for a facial the other day assistant asked my age(53) to which she said she'd never seen anyone of my age with wrinkle free eyes!!! Thanks to this and the other products in range my wrinkles are going backwards and people are commenting! Telling everyone IT'S LOREAL!!!!!
I loved this eye cream, no messing with two different creams, so easy to use, very hydrating, felt as though it really was working. will keep using.
This is a nice gentle cream which absorbs really well. it has helped brighten my under eye area and smooth out the wrinkles.
This hydrates the eye area and bags seem to be reduced, a small amount goes a long way. Smells great, use a long with the serum and night mask.
I love the eye cream. I do night shift have constant bags under my eyes but since using this the bags have really improved my eyes look brighter and I don't look as tired.. P.s I keep this in the fridge, it feels refreshing when I put it on my skin. X
I was not sure if this would work. I thought the product was too oily and did not like the smell. I put it on the dark circles under my eyes and even just rubbed it over all my eye to clear the darkness. It really worked as my eyebrows became twice the size of normal! Laughing aside it was cold to put on but has really worked on the darkness and I feel great.
This is a brilliant product. At 71 I had lost all
This is a brilliant product. At 71 I had lost all faith in other claims but this really does work. the cream is light and fresh and really cooling. will buy again.