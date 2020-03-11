By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Paris Revitalift Laser Eye Cream 15Ml

5(28)Write a review
image 1 of L'oreal Paris Revitalift Laser Eye Cream 15Ml
£ 15.00
£100.00/100ml

Offer

Product Description

  • Replumps wrinkles, reduces eye bags, firms skin
  • Pro-xylane + cooling applicator
  • Suitable for all skin types
  • Anti-ageing eye care
  • Featuring fragmented Hyaluronic Acid, specifically formulated in the optimum size for anti-ageing, and Pro-Xylane formulated to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and refine facial contours.
  • Immediately, skin is smoother and illuminated. Eye bags are less visible.
  • In 3 weeks, wrinkles appear reduced.
  • In 4 weeks, the eye contour is firmer and more toned, as if lifted.
  • Advanced anti-ageing care to fight the most visible signs of ageing with Revitalift Laser
  • Goes well with
  • L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Laser Renew Anti-Ageing Serum 30ml
  • L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Laser Renew Anti-Ageing Cream SPF20 50ml
  • L'Oreal Paris Revitalift Laser Renew Night Cream 50ml
  Anti-ageing eye care
  • To fight the most visible signed of ageing
  • Smooths wrinkles, tightens and lifts
  • With Hyaluronic Acid
  • The cold metal applicator is cooling on the eye area
  • Pack size: 15ML

Information

Ingredients

781884 2, Aqua / Water, Dimethicone, Glycerin, Silica [Nano] / Silica, Acrylamide/Sodium Acryloyldimethyltaurate Copolymer, Prunus Armeniaca Kernel Oil / Apricot Kernel Oil, Triethanolamine, Dimethicone/Vinyl Dimethicone Crosspolymer, Dimethiconol, Caffeine, Isohexadecane, Adenosine, Disodium EDTA, Propylene Glycol, Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid, Hydroxyethylpiperazine Ethane Sulfonic Acid, Hydroxypropyl Tetrahydropyrantriol, Polysorbate 80, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Tocopheryl Acetate, Phenoxyethanol, Chlorphenesin, CI 77891 / Titanium Dioxide, Mica, (F.I.L. B50260/4)

Preparation and Usage

  • Apple day and night on a thoroughly cleansed face. Press the tube and gently massage the eye contour with the cold tip.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For further expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

15ml

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

28 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Eye cream

4 stars

Bought this a few weeks ago and I can see some signs of improvement in the under eye area would recommend

Bought this cream a few months back and it smells

5 stars

Bought this cream a few months back and it smells lovely its highly perfumed it glides on your skin and feels lovely. I didn't notice any reduction in wrinkles or any change apart from my eyes swelled up to twice the size and the skin around my eyes were red and inflamed. I have not heard of any other reports of allergy attached to this cream.

Product suits me well

5 stars

This product suits my skin and love the soft feeling it leaves me with.

Used twice a day,lovely feeling when applied ,rece

5 stars

Used twice a day,lovely feeling when applied ,received ultimate compliment when I went for a facial the other day assistant asked my age(53) to which she said she'd never seen anyone of my age with wrinkle free eyes!!! Thanks to this and the other products in range my wrinkles are going backwards and people are commenting! Telling everyone IT'S LOREAL!!!!!

I loved this eye cream, no messing with two differ

5 stars

I loved this eye cream, no messing with two different creams, so easy to use, very hydrating, felt as though it really was working. will keep using.

This is a nice gentle cream which absorbs really w

5 stars

This is a nice gentle cream which absorbs really well. it has helped brighten my under eye area and smooth out the wrinkles.

This hydrates the eye area and bags seem to be red

5 stars

This hydrates the eye area and bags seem to be reduced, a small amount goes a long way. Smells great, use a long with the serum and night mask.

I love the eye cream. I do night shift have consta

5 stars

I love the eye cream. I do night shift have constant bags under my eyes but since using this the bags have really improved my eyes look brighter and I don't look as tired.. P.s I keep this in the fridge, it feels refreshing when I put it on my skin. X

I was not sure if this would work. I thought the p

5 stars

I was not sure if this would work. I thought the product was too oily and did not like the smell. I put it on the dark circles under my eyes and even just rubbed it over all my eye to clear the darkness. It really worked as my eyebrows became twice the size of normal! Laughing aside it was cold to put on but has really worked on the darkness and I feel great.

This is a brilliant product. At 71 I had lost all

5 stars

This is a brilliant product. At 71 I had lost all faith in other claims but this really does work. the cream is light and fresh and really cooling. will buy again.

1-10 of 28 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

