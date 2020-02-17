L'oreal Paris Revitalift Laser Renew Cream 50Ml

BRILLIANT! Skin feels revitalised and plumper afte
BRILLIANT! Skin feels revitalised and plumper after just one use, be careful on T-zone as a little goes a long way [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I have recently started using day and night cream. I'm 27 years old and want to keep the wrinkles away as long as possible. This cream is a lovely texture and helps balance my dry/oily combination skin. My makeup goes on a lot easier when I've applied this cream and stops it from sinking and clogging my pores. Very pleased and will continue to buy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This is both mine and my husbands favourite face cream. We highly recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Good texture and smells really nice. I found a little goes along way. Made a difference around my eye area especially as there was a dry patch there beforehand re use [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
it didn’t suit my skin type as it made it too greasy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
This product is amazing. Within 2weeks my skin definitely showed signs of improvement being more firm and plumped. Absolutely love it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Amazing product! I purposefully left the review late as I wanted a real feel of the product. Its amazing and I will defo repurchase. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I received this to review. I wanted to really like this and give it a tea go try but I found the cream to be to heavy on my combination skin and it made more oily, I didn’t notice any benefit to my skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I LOVE this cream. As someone with comibation skin I don’t always use a day cream, but not I’m nearing 40 I need to start! This is lightweight but really effective, soaked in really well and no pilling le bobbling under my make up. My skin is lovely and soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
I have been using this cream for a few weeks now. I have small wrinkles and this cream helped with the appearance. I have to say don’t expect miracles but it certainly improved my skin appearance. My face felt moisturised and my skins look better. The cream came in a nice red glass tub. It is easy to apply, smells nice and spreads evenly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]