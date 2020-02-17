By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
L'oreal Paris Revitalift Laser Renew Cream 50Ml

4.5(97)Write a review
image 1 of L'oreal Paris Revitalift Laser Renew Cream 50Ml
£ 24.95
£49.90/100ml

Product Description

  • Replumps, refirms, refines
  • Hyaluronic acid + pro-xylane 3%
  • Dermatologically tested
  • An advanced anti-ageing day cream.
  • Featuring fragmented Hyaluronic Acid, specifically formulated in the optimum size for anti-ageing, and Pro-Xylane formulated to reduce the appearance of wrinkles and refine facial contours.
  • Immediately skin feels smoother
  • In 1 week wrinkles and fine lines appear reduced
  • In 4 weeks skin is firmer
  • Fight the most visible signs of ageing with Revitalift Laser
  • An advanced anti-ageing day cream
  • To fight the most visible signed of ageing
  • Smooths, re-densifies and re-models skin
  • With Hyaluronic Acid
  • Pack size: 50ML

Information

Ingredients

909009 1, Aqua / Water, Glycerin, Isohexadecane, Hydroxypropyl Tetrahydropyrantriol, Dimethicone, Isopropyl Isostearate, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, Propylene Glycol, Nylon-12, Octyldodecanol, Cetyl Alcohol, Behenyl Alcohol, Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Adenosine, Capryloyl Salicylic Acid, Disodium EDTA, Hydrolyzed Hyaluronic Acid, Triethanolamine, C13-14 Isoparaffin, Cetearyl Alcohol, Cetearyl Glucoside, Disodium Stearoyl Glutamate, Laureth-7, Myristic Acid, Palmitic Acid, PEG-100 Stearate, Polyacrylamide, Polyethylene, Stearic Acid, Benzyl Alcohol, Citronellol, Isoeugenol, Limonene, Linalool, CI 15985 / Yellow 6, CI 19140 / Yellow 5, Phenoxyethanol, Parfum / Fragrance, (F.I.L. B231027/1)

Preparation and Usage

  • Apply to a thoroughly cleansed face and neck, massaging into the skin in upwards and outwards motions.

Recycling info

Packing. Recyclable

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • For further expert advice, please contact:
  • L'Oréal Consumer Advisory Department
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk

Net Contents

50ml

97 Reviews

Average of 4.6 stars

BRILLIANT! Skin feels revitalised and plumper afte

5 stars

BRILLIANT! Skin feels revitalised and plumper after just one use, be careful on T-zone as a little goes a long way [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I have recently started using day and night cream.

5 stars

I have recently started using day and night cream. I'm 27 years old and want to keep the wrinkles away as long as possible. This cream is a lovely texture and helps balance my dry/oily combination skin. My makeup goes on a lot easier when I've applied this cream and stops it from sinking and clogging my pores. Very pleased and will continue to buy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This is both mine and my husbands favourite face c

5 stars

This is both mine and my husbands favourite face cream. We highly recommend it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Good texture and smells really nice. I found a lit

4 stars

Good texture and smells really nice. I found a little goes along way. Made a difference around my eye area especially as there was a dry patch there beforehand re use [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

it didn’t suit my skin type as it made it too grea

2 stars

it didn’t suit my skin type as it made it too greasy [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

This product is amazing. Within 2weeks my skin def

5 stars

This product is amazing. Within 2weeks my skin definitely showed signs of improvement being more firm and plumped. Absolutely love it. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Amazing product! I purposefully left the review la

5 stars

Amazing product! I purposefully left the review late as I wanted a real feel of the product. Its amazing and I will defo repurchase. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I received this to review. I wanted to really like

3 stars

I received this to review. I wanted to really like this and give it a tea go try but I found the cream to be to heavy on my combination skin and it made more oily, I didn’t notice any benefit to my skin. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I LOVE this cream. As someone with comibation skin

5 stars

I LOVE this cream. As someone with comibation skin I don’t always use a day cream, but not I’m nearing 40 I need to start! This is lightweight but really effective, soaked in really well and no pilling le bobbling under my make up. My skin is lovely and soft. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

I have been using this cream for a few weeks now.

5 stars

I have been using this cream for a few weeks now. I have small wrinkles and this cream helped with the appearance. I have to say don’t expect miracles but it certainly improved my skin appearance. My face felt moisturised and my skins look better. The cream came in a nice red glass tub. It is easy to apply, smells nice and spreads evenly. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

