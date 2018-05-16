Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc 187Ml

Product Description
- Sauvignon Blanc - White New Zealand Wine
- Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc is the perfect match with barbecued prawns or salmon as well as fresh white fish. The 2014 vintage won a Bronze Medal at The Decanter World Wine Awards 2015. The DWWA is the world's largest and most influential wine competition.
- Tasting Notes: This wine is a distinctive expression of Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc, a spectacular blend of ripe tropical fruit and lush pink grapefruit.
- Brancott Estate are the pioneers of the Marlborough region, New Zealand. Forty years ago when nobody else thought it was possible they planted the first Sauvignon Blanc vines, redefining the Marlborough region.
- Premium white wine from Marlbourgh, New Zealand
- Pack size: 187ml
Information
Tasting Notes
- Pale straw in colour with intense fruit flavours. A delightful mix of citrus, floral, pear and tropical fruit with a crisp nettle highlight.
Region of Origin
Marlborough
Wine Colour
White
Alcohol Units
2.4
ABV
13.0% vol
Producer
Brancott Estate
Type of Closure
Screwcap
Wine Maker
Patrick Materman
Country
New Zealand
Alcohol Type
Wine
Grape Variety
Sauvignon Blanc
Vinification Details
- The grapes harvested for this wine were crushed and gently bag pressed to achieve fresh, elegant juice. The flavours have been carefully preserved to retain the distinctive regional and varietal characters.
History
- Since planting the first Marlborough Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir in 1975, Brancott Estate has continued to craft striking wines that suit every occasion, including oak-infused and age-worthy expressions of Sauvignon Blanc and Pinot Noir. In addition, they have led the revival of Sauvignon Gris, an almost extinct varietal now enjoying a global resurgence.
Regional Information
- Crafted in a style that epitomises the unique character and flavour of the growing region. Grapes are sourced from across Brancott Estate's vineyards in the Marlborough region.
Storage Type
Ambient
Storage Instructions
- This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 1 year
Produce of
Wine of New Zealand
Preparation and Usage
- Brancott Estate Sauvignon Blanc is the perfect match with barbecued prawns or salmon as well as poached white fish. It also works well with Mediterranean and Turkish dishes with hummus, olives and feta.
- Best served lightly chilled.
Lower age limit
18 Years
Net Contents
187ml
