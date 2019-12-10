Mcguigan Reserve Chardonnay 75Cl

2018 vintage was a 3 or 4 gold medal winner. 2019
2018 vintage was a 3 or 4 gold medal winner. 2019 vintage is "not a patch on that "
WOW
Wonderful wine. More than I would normally pay, but now on offer, so just have to stock up. Think it could be one of the best Chardonnays yet.... for the price. I bought my first bottle because I was spending an evening at a friends home for dinner, and it was my present. It was the first bottle to be opened, and we both made comments about the honey/oak taste Reading the back of the bottle...it suggests peaches.....just another glut .....Yes I do taste peaches. I initially bought that first bottle because I like Chardonnay, especially Austrailian, and the bottle I bought had 4 trophy winner badges on it. Looked good to take to a dinner party.k
Great tasting Chardonnay
This is one of my favourite cheaper Chardonnays Good enough for using at dinner parties or drinking on its own.
A single word will suffice - foul.
