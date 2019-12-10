By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Mcguigan Reserve Chardonnay 75Cl

Product Description

  • Chardonnay - White Australian Wine
  • #McGuiganWines
  • Our Reserve Chardonnay is a beautifully elegant wine, with aromas of ripe apple and white peach that are complemented by a touch of subtle oak, delivering a lovely creamy texture and a long lingering finish. A perfect partner to a roasted vegetable tagine or grilled seafood.
  • Our family's four generation long commitment to purity of winemaking has seen McGuigan wines named International Winemaker of the Year four times in 2009, 2011, 2012 and 2016.
  • Wine of New South Wales, Australia
  • Vegan
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Our Chardonnay is a beautifully elegant wine, with aromas of ripe apple and white peach that are complemented by a touch of subtle oak, delivering a lovely creamy texture and a long lingering finish

Region of Origin

New South Wales

Wine Colour

White

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Australian Vintage (Europe) Ltd

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Thomas Jung

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Chardonnay

Vinification Details

  • The fruit was crushed and de-stemmed and selected parcels fermented on oak in temperature controlled environments to maximise fruit flavour and retention. Post fermentation the majority of the wine is matured in stainless steel tanks with a percentage of the wine transferred onto French and American Oak and a portion also put through malo-lactic fermentation. Post both primary and secondary fermentation components of the blend are then carefully selected and blended.

History

  • McGuigan Wines was established to celebrate the culmination of 3 generations of wine growing by the McGuigan family. Founder Brian McGuigan adopted the central symbol of the family crest, the lion, to reflect inspiration & the McGuigan's enduring spirit & passion for producing great quality Australian wine. Today Brian's brother, Neil McGuigan, is at the helm of McGuigan Wines & continues the proud family tradition. IWSC Winemaker of the Year-2009/11/12/16 & IWC White Winemaker of the Year-2009/12/13/19

Regional Information

  • The fruit was selected from vineyards in the Murray Darling and Gundagai with various soil types. The climate is hot with high evaporation rates & generally low rainfall making irrigation essential. The climate is also continental, resulting in long sunny days and noticeably cooler nights. Modern viticultural & winemaking techniques mean that the climate can be seen as one of the region's strengths.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Storage

Best enjoyed within 2 years of purchase, drink within 2 days of opening.

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Australian Vintage (Europe) Limited,
  • Surrey,
  • CR0 6BA,
  • UK.
  • At:

Importer address

  • Australian Vintage (Europe) Limited,
  • Surrey,
  • CR0 6BA,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Australian Vintage (Europe) Limited,
  • Surrey,
  • CR0 6BA,
  • UK.
  • www.mcguiganwines.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

4 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

2018 vintage was a 3 or 4 gold medal winner. 2019

2 stars

2018 vintage was a 3 or 4 gold medal winner. 2019 vintage is "not a patch on that "

WOW

5 stars

Wonderful wine. More than I would normally pay, but now on offer, so just have to stock up. Think it could be one of the best Chardonnays yet.... for the price. I bought my first bottle because I was spending an evening at a friends home for dinner, and it was my present. It was the first bottle to be opened, and we both made comments about the honey/oak taste Reading the back of the bottle...it suggests peaches.....just another glut .....Yes I do taste peaches. I initially bought that first bottle because I like Chardonnay, especially Austrailian, and the bottle I bought had 4 trophy winner badges on it. Looked good to take to a dinner party.k

Great tasting Chardonnay

5 stars

This is one of my favourite cheaper Chardonnays Good enough for using at dinner parties or drinking on its own.

A single word will suffice - foul.

1 stars

A single word will suffice - foul.

