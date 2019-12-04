Easy drinking
Really smooth, Fruity, easy drinking - I’m a new red wine drinker and this is my new go to
Brilliant
Brilliant wine great taste, been to vineyard in Australia, love McGuigans wine.
This wine is really dreadful
We have bought Tesco wine on-line for many years and while we have had a few disappointing cases, the wine is generally good and reasonably priced. Back around 2006, McGuigan was one of our favourite wine makers, but the apparent year on year decline in the quality of their wines indicated to us that they seem to have lost their way and we stopped buying their wines altogether a couple of years ago. The recent offer on the MCGUIGAN RESERVE CABERNET 75CL however tempted us back (after all it was a Reserve!), but as we discovered to our cost, they have hit a new low, producing a wine that is simply undrinkable. The wine is dead, without any vibrancy and totally lacking the berry fruits and rounded taste you would expect even from a cheap cabernet. It was so poor in fact, that for the first time ever we returned the case of wine for a refund ...and certainly will not be tempted to buy from this maker again.
Reserve yourself a bottle.
This McGuigan Reserve is simply continuing with the high standard set by this established South Australian producer. A fine example of Cabernet Sauvignon. A firm, well-rounded and full-bodied wine which suits Lamb and Stews as well as Beef. This wine is a family favourite at a most attractive price.