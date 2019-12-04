Mcguigan Reserve Cabernet 75Cl

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Cabernet Sauvignon - Red Australian Wine
  • #McGuiganWines
  • Our Cabernet Sauvignon is a vibrant, well rounded wine, with lifted blackcurrant aromas. Gentle oak ageing adds subtle vanilla hints and gives a smooth, rich finish. A perfect partner to slow cooked lamb shanks.
  • Our award winning winemakers have personally sourced the best quality wines from our premium New South Wales vineyards.
  • Wine of NSW, Australia
  • International Winemaker of the Year - IWSC Trophy 2009, 2011, 2012, 2016
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains Sulphites

Tasting Notes

  • Our Reserve Cabernet Sauvignon is a vibrant, well rounded wine, with lifted blackcurrant aromas. Gentle oak ageing adds subtle vanilla hints and gives a smooth rich finish. A perfect partner to slow cooked lamb shank or a lentil ragu.

Region of Origin

New South Wales

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

9.4

ABV

12.5% vol

Producer

Australian Vintage (Europe) Ltd.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Thomas Jung

Country

Australia

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Cabernet Sauvignon

Vinification Details

  • The fruit was crushed and de-stemmed to varying sizes & styles of red fermenters where the fruit was fermented on oak at cooler temperatures of 18 - 22oC for 5 - 7 days. Fermenting at cooler temperatures allows the fruit flavours to be nurtured and enables retention of varietal characteristics. Post fermentation the majority of the wine is matured in stainless steel tanks with a percentage of the wine transferred onto French & American Oak.

History

  • McGuigan Wines was established to celebrate the culmination of 3 generations of wine growing by the McGuigan family. Founder Brian McGuigan adopted the central symbol of the family crest, the lion, to reflect inspiration & the McGuigan's enduring spirit & passion for producing great quality Australian wine. Today Brian's brother, Neil McGuigan, is at the helm of McGuigan Wines & continues the proud family tradition. IWSC Winemaker of the Year-2009/11/12/16 & IWC White Winemaker of the Year-2009/12/13/19

Regional Information

  • The fruit was selected from vineyards in the Murray Darling and Gundagai regions. The climate is hot with high evaporation rates & generally low rainfall making irrigation essential. The climate is also continental, resulting in long sunny days and noticeably cooler nights. Modern viticultural & winemaking techniques mean that the climate can be seen as one of the region's strengths.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 3 years

Storage

Best enjoyed within 3 - 5 years of purchase, drink within 2 days of opening.

Produce of

Wine of Australia

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Australian Vintage (Europe) Limited,
  • Surrey,
  • CR0 6BA,
  • UK.
  • At:

Importer address

  • Australian Vintage (Europe) Limited,
  • Surrey,
  • CR0 6BA,
  • UK.
  • At:
  • W1743,

Return to

  • Australian Vintage (Europe) Limited,
  • Surrey,
  • CR0 6BA,
  • UK.
  • www.mcguiganwines.co.uk

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Easy drinking

4 stars

Really smooth, Fruity, easy drinking - I’m a new red wine drinker and this is my new go to

Brilliant

5 stars

Brilliant wine great taste, been to vineyard in Australia, love McGuigans wine.

This wine is really dreadful

1 stars

We have bought Tesco wine on-line for many years and while we have had a few disappointing cases, the wine is generally good and reasonably priced. Back around 2006, McGuigan was one of our favourite wine makers, but the apparent year on year decline in the quality of their wines indicated to us that they seem to have lost their way and we stopped buying their wines altogether a couple of years ago. The recent offer on the MCGUIGAN RESERVE CABERNET 75CL however tempted us back (after all it was a Reserve!), but as we discovered to our cost, they have hit a new low, producing a wine that is simply undrinkable. The wine is dead, without any vibrancy and totally lacking the berry fruits and rounded taste you would expect even from a cheap cabernet. It was so poor in fact, that for the first time ever we returned the case of wine for a refund ...and certainly will not be tempted to buy from this maker again.

Reserve yourself a bottle.

5 stars

This McGuigan Reserve is simply continuing with the high standard set by this established South Australian producer. A fine example of Cabernet Sauvignon. A firm, well-rounded and full-bodied wine which suits Lamb and Stews as well as Beef. This wine is a family favourite at a most attractive price.

