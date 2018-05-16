By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Mixed Nuts 225G

Tesco Mixed Nuts 225G

Per 30g
  • Energy773kJ 187kcal
    9%
  • Fat16.2g
    23%
  • Saturates1.9g
    10%
  • Sugars1.3g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2575kJ / 623kcal

Product Description

  A selection of almonds, hazelnuts, cashew nuts, Brazil nuts and walnuts.
  • A mix of almonds, cashews, hazelnuts, Brazil nuts & walnuts
  • High in Fibre A mix of almonds, cashews, hazelnuts, Brazil nuts & walnuts
  • Pack size: 225g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Cashew Nuts, Brazil Nuts, Walnuts.

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts, other nuts, sesame seeds and soya.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country

Number of uses

Approx. 7 Servings

Warnings

  Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts. Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

225g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy2575kJ / 623kcal773kJ / 187kcal
Fat54.0g16.2g
Saturates6.4g1.9g
Carbohydrate12.0g3.6g
Sugars4.4g1.3g
Fibre8.4g2.5g
Protein18.0g5.4g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

