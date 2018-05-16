Tesco Mixed Nuts 225G

- Energy773kJ 187kcal9%
Product Description
- A selection of almonds, hazelnuts, cashew nuts, Brazil nuts and walnuts.
- Pack size: 225g
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Almonds, Hazelnuts, Cashew Nuts, Brazil Nuts, Walnuts.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts, other nuts, sesame seeds and soya.
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.
Produce of
Produce of more than one country
Number of uses
Approx. 7 Servings
Warnings
- Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Drained weight
-;-
Net Contents
225g e
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 30g
|Energy
|2575kJ / 623kcal
|773kJ / 187kcal
|Fat
|54.0g
|16.2g
|Saturates
|6.4g
|1.9g
|Carbohydrate
|12.0g
|3.6g
|Sugars
|4.4g
|1.3g
|Fibre
|8.4g
|2.5g
|Protein
|18.0g
|5.4g
|Salt
|<0.01g
|<0.01g
Safety information
Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..
