Tesco Brazil Nuts In Shell 300G

1(1)Write a review
Tesco Brazil Nuts In Shell 300G

This product is only available for delivery between 07/12/2019 and 30/12/2019.

£ 3.00
£10.00/kg

Offer

Per 30g (shelled)
  • Energy862kJ 209kcal
    10%
  • Fat20.5g
    29%
  • Saturates5.2g
    26%
  • Sugars0.7g
    1%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2874kJ / 697kcal

Product Description

  • Brazil nuts in shell.
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts and other nuts.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and out of direct sunlight.

Produce of

Packed in Italy

Preparation and Usage

  • PREPARATION Remove shells.

Number of uses

approx. 5 (shelled) Servings

Warnings

  Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

300g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy2874kJ / 697kcal862kJ / 209kcal
Fat68.2g20.5g
Saturates17.4g5.2g
Carbohydrate3.1g0.9g
Sugars2.4g0.7g
Fibre6.9g2.1g
Protein14.3g4.3g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--

Safety information

View more safety information

Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.

1 Review

Average of 1 stars

Help other customers like you

Poor!

1 stars

Ordered but not in store apparently. Also ordered the mixed nuts and if the brazil nuts in these bags are the same as in the mixed nuts, you'll be in for a terrible disappointment, tiny!!

