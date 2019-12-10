By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Finest Fair Trade South African Pinotage 75Cl

3.5(30)Write a review
image 1 of Tesco Finest Fair Trade South African Pinotage 75Cl
£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Please note: the price of alcoholic products may differ in Scotland due to Scotland’s Minimum Unit Pricing laws. Sign in to see the correct price in your region. Click here for more information.

  • Energy401kJ 97kcal
    5%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Sugars0.4g
    0%
  • Salt<0.01g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 321kJ / 77kcal

Product Description

  • 2019 Pinotage. Wine of Origin Breede River Valley. Wine of South Africa.
  • Visit www.info.fairtrade.net
  • A deep, complex and well balanced red, made from South Africa’s signature Pinotage grape that thrives on the country’s bush vine. Sumptuous flavours of black fruit and coffee lead, followed by hints of spice and chocolate, before a long, smooth finish. Enjoy wit with grilled meats – try spiced roast belly pork or barbecued spare ribs.
  • Fairtrade
  • Wine of Breede River Valley, South Africa
  • Spicy & full bodied
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • Aromas of dark ref fruits and coffee are followed by hints of sweet spice and mocha flavours

Region of Origin

Breede River Valley

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Home of Origin Wine (Pty) Ltd.

Type of Closure

Other

Wine Maker

Johan Gerber

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Pinotage

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are harvested & sorted manually. After the selection process is completed, the berries are gently destalked and then proceed to the fermentation tanks. During the fermentation the berries and juice are cooled down to 5◦C for a cold maceration. After three days yeasts are added. Once complete the juice is separated from the berries to be pressed. The juice is transferred into virgin French oak barrels to obtain structure, complexity and maturity.

History

  • Settlers started expanding the Cape region as farmland started to become scarce which led to the establishment of the towns of Robertson and Worcester. In the mid-19th century, the German settlers began planting orchards and vineyards and today, almost 40 percent of the vineyards in South Africa can be found in the Breede River Valley wine region

Regional Information

  • The Breede River Valley region offers a wide range of microclimates and terrains for grape cultivation. From the higher altitude mountain slopes with its rocky and stony soil to the valley floor running along the Breede river with mainly alluvial soil. A Mediterranean climate dominates this region, with temperatures colder in the winter and hotter in the summer than in the more coastal regions of the Western Cape.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Storage

Store in a cool dark place. Best enjoyed within 2 year[s] of purchase, once opened consume within 2 days.

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Preparation and Usage

  • Enjoy it with grilled meats - try spiced roast belly pork or barbecued spare ribs.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Warnings

  • Do not drink when pregnant(logo).Drinkware(logo).Know your limits(statement).

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Home of Origin Wine,
  • Stellenbosch 7599,
  • South Africa.

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA serving contains
Energy321kJ / 77kcal401kJ / 97kcal

Safety information

View more safety information

Do not drink when pregnant(logo).Drinkware(logo).Know your limits(statement).

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

30 Reviews

Average of 3.6 stars

Help other customers like you

sad

1 stars

Any resemblance to pinotage is apocryphal,at best its a rough red. All the attributes of pinotage are absent ,avoid like the plague.

Pinotage

4 stars

We find that the finest range of wines suit us. We are not experts, so we feel we cannot give an informed opinion. The pinotage wine is lovely with poultry

Reasonable

3 stars

Bought this as part of the latest Tesco wine deals as I hadn't had a bottle of South African wine in a long while. Decent depth with a strong flavour of berries. Not as smooth as a lot of wines which use the Pinot Noir grape as a base. Not my particular taste and I will stick to, what I think of as better wines, from other countries and stay clear of South Africa. Some of the wines currently coming out of Portugal for example, represent better value with a more satisfying taste.

Very nice

4 stars

My wife bought this to accompany a special meal to commemorate what would have been her parent's 62nd wedding anniversary. It didn't disappoint. Not quite 5 stars, but close. Highly recommended, at a good price. Enjoy - we did.

Good

3 stars

Good but not specatular, well rounded with a good finish.

Great wine to accompany Roast Beef.

5 stars

Pinotage is not a wine that I have purchased before but I will certainly buy it in the future. Full of flavour and a good body. Looked lovely in the glass, Every one that shared the wine was full of praise for it.

2013 'vintage' so rather young...

2 stars

I like Pinotage. I prefer Pinot Noir but the blend of Pinot Noir and Cinsaut sometimes works for me. At the discounted price it was worth trying a case. But not for a second time. Experience is a learning curve.

very enjoyable

5 stars

Bought a bottle of this one night when shopping enjoyed it and now am ordering a quantity to keep in as a regular Friday night relax. Have been to Stellenbosch and this confirms my wonder at the wines from this area.

Great Value for Money

5 stars

This is one of my favourite wines from Tesco. It offers a great consistent taste at very reasonable price point. It's a full flavoured wine with a good body and definitely hits above its weight. A number of people have commented on how good it is especially if it's given a chance to breath before it goes round. Rich enough to go with any meat, light enough to drink any time. Pinotage is my favourite grape and this is a great example as to why.

cooking wine

1 stars

I'm afraid that we had to label the two cases that we bought as cooking wine. Cheaper Tesco's Pinotages we found to be superior.

1-10 of 30 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Finest Argentinian Malbec 75Cl

£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Tesco Finest Prosecco Doc 75Cl

£ 8.00
£8.00/75cl

Tesco Finest Fair Trade South African Chenin Blanc75cl

£ 6.00
£6.00/75cl

Offer

Tesco Finest Cahors Malbec 75Cl

£ 7.50
£7.50/75cl

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here