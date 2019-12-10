Tesco Finest Fair Trade South African Pinotage 75Cl

sad
Any resemblance to pinotage is apocryphal,at best its a rough red. All the attributes of pinotage are absent ,avoid like the plague.
Pinotage
We find that the finest range of wines suit us. We are not experts, so we feel we cannot give an informed opinion. The pinotage wine is lovely with poultry
Reasonable
Bought this as part of the latest Tesco wine deals as I hadn't had a bottle of South African wine in a long while. Decent depth with a strong flavour of berries. Not as smooth as a lot of wines which use the Pinot Noir grape as a base. Not my particular taste and I will stick to, what I think of as better wines, from other countries and stay clear of South Africa. Some of the wines currently coming out of Portugal for example, represent better value with a more satisfying taste.
Very nice
My wife bought this to accompany a special meal to commemorate what would have been her parent's 62nd wedding anniversary. It didn't disappoint. Not quite 5 stars, but close. Highly recommended, at a good price. Enjoy - we did.
Good
Good but not specatular, well rounded with a good finish.
Great wine to accompany Roast Beef.
Pinotage is not a wine that I have purchased before but I will certainly buy it in the future. Full of flavour and a good body. Looked lovely in the glass, Every one that shared the wine was full of praise for it.
2013 'vintage' so rather young...
I like Pinotage. I prefer Pinot Noir but the blend of Pinot Noir and Cinsaut sometimes works for me. At the discounted price it was worth trying a case. But not for a second time. Experience is a learning curve.
very enjoyable
Bought a bottle of this one night when shopping enjoyed it and now am ordering a quantity to keep in as a regular Friday night relax. Have been to Stellenbosch and this confirms my wonder at the wines from this area.
Great Value for Money
This is one of my favourite wines from Tesco. It offers a great consistent taste at very reasonable price point. It's a full flavoured wine with a good body and definitely hits above its weight. A number of people have commented on how good it is especially if it's given a chance to breath before it goes round. Rich enough to go with any meat, light enough to drink any time. Pinotage is my favourite grape and this is a great example as to why.
cooking wine
I'm afraid that we had to label the two cases that we bought as cooking wine. Cheaper Tesco's Pinotages we found to be superior.