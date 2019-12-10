Tesco Finest Fair Trade South African Malbec 75Cl

Revolting!
Disgusting!!!! Malbec is my usual red tipple, but this was actually so bad, I poured it and the other bottle purchased down the sink. Very, very disappointed and didn’t want to rate it even one star.
This Malbec is one of the best medium priced wines
This Malbec is one of the best medium priced wines I've had. Had it with red meant and it was just perfect! Even my husband who normally drinks Sauvignon Blank likes it!
Very disappointing 2016 vintage
I love Argentinian Malbec in general and thought I would give this South African one a try. Previous vintages have had good reviews. Unfortunately, the 2016 vintage is still very young and immature, no depth of flavour, probably akin to mixing a carton of grape juice with added alcohol (not that I've ever tried that). Maybe over a couple of years the taste will improve, but I won't be buying any more of this one myself.
One f the best
This wine goes with everything. I am not a wine expert but this is the only wine I will drink. It's is very easy to drink and the flavours all compliment each other. It's good with fish and meat also good for when you have had one of those days just for a slurp. The price is very palatable. Try it you won't be disappointed.
easy drinking wine
Used this wine at a barbecue and it went down well.
V Good, will be excellent in a few years
I was impressed by this wine, but 48 hours after opening it was even better. I'm going to try another bottle next year, but I think it'll need till 2018 or later. Unfortunately I suspect I'll run out of bottles before it reaches the wine reaches its peak !!!
Excellent value.
I bought this as part of a multipack sampler, which worked out at £4.10 per bottle, but even at its usual price this is still an excellent value red. I served it with a liver and onion casserole with spinach and peppery mash and it was a good match for the spice in the dish. Whilst this isn't a 'gourmet' wine, it is a great partner to robust dishes such as pepperoni pizza, beef in black bean sauce, chilli-con-carne, BBQ meats and the like, highly recommended.
New favourite!
Love this wine! Really fruity and loads of flavour without being too heavy. Does advise on the label "once open, drink within two days" but I'd struggle making it last more than one day to be honest. Definitely a new favourite.
Cracker
5.99..... Yes 5.99. There are many more wines at over 20.00 a bottle that cannot match this wine. A powerful and yet smooth wine, we thought a Fantastic find.
Different - in a good way
I tend to write reviews when I find something really bad or really good. This Tesco Finest South African Malbec is, in my opinion, very good. My heart and tastebuds usually sink when confronted with a strong (14%) red wine but this Malbec first tastes of cherries and then gives way to a pleasant spice finish. It's unlike other Malbecs that I have tasted which tend to be overwhelming - spice first and then more spice! It's obviously a very devisive wine based on other reviews on this page. It's certainly worth trying if you're interested in new wine experiences.