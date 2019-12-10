By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Fair Trade South African Malbec 75Cl

image 1 of Tesco Finest Fair Trade South African Malbec 75Cl
Typical values per 100g: Energy 310kJ / 75kcal

Product Description

  • Malbec Wine of South Africa W.O. Western Cape 2019
  • Visit www.info.fairtrade.net
  • A deliciously rich, ripe Malbec from Fairtrade certified vineyards that stretch along the foothills of South Africa's Western Cape. Bursting with dark fruit flavours of black cherry, plum and blackberry, this is a well structured wine with an elegant hint of spice on the finish. Perfect with steak, pizza or dishes with rich tomato sauce.
  • Fairtrade
  • Wine of Western Cape, South Africa
  • Spicy & full bodied
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Pack size: 75cl

Information

Allergy Information

  • Contains sulphites.

Tasting Notes

  • An elegant, structured wine with delicious intense flavours of ripe plum, blackberry, black cherry and a hint of spice

Region of Origin

Western Cape

Wine Colour

Red

Alcohol Units

10.5

ABV

14% vol

Producer

Home of Origin Wine (Pty) Ltd.

Type of Closure

Screwcap

Wine Maker

Johan Gerber

Country

South Africa

Alcohol Type

Wine

Grape Variety

Malbec

Vinification Details

  • The grapes are harvested & sorted manually. After the selection process is completed, the berries are gently destalked and then proceed to the fermentation tanks. During the fermentation the berries and juice are cooled down to 5◦C for a cold maceration. After three days yeasts are added. Once complete the juice is separated from the berries to be pressed. The juice is transferred into virgin French oak barrels to obtain structure, complexity and maturity

History

  • Settlers started expanding the Cape region as farmland started to become scarce which led to the establishment of the towns of Robertson and Worcester. In the mid-19th century, the German settlers began planting orchards and vineyards and today, almost 40 percent of the vineyards in South Africa can be found in the Breede River Valley wine region

Regional Information

  • The Breede River Valley region offers a wide range of microclimates and terrains for grape cultivation. From the higher altitude mountain slopes with its rocky and stony soil to the valley floor running along the Breede river with mainly alluvial soil. A Mediterranean climate dominates this region, with temperatures colder in the winter and hotter in the summer than in the more coastal regions of the Western Cape.

Storage Type

Ambient

Storage Instructions

  • This wine is ideal for drinking now but can be kept for up to 2 years

Storage

Store in a cool, dark place.

Produce of

Wine of South Africa

Preparation and Usage

  • Perfect with steak, pizza or dishes with rich tomato sauce.

Number of uses

Bottle contains 6 glasses

Recycling info

Bottle. Glass - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Bottled by:
  • Home of Origin Wine,
  • Stellenbosch 7599,
  • South Africa.

Importer address

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Lower age limit

18 Years

Net Contents

75cl ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100ml containsA 125ml serving contains
Energy310kJ / 75kcal387kJ / 93kcal

Revolting!

1 stars

Disgusting!!!! Malbec is my usual red tipple, but this was actually so bad, I poured it and the other bottle purchased down the sink. Very, very disappointed and didn’t want to rate it even one star.

This Malbec is one of the best medium priced wines

5 stars

This Malbec is one of the best medium priced wines I've had. Had it with red meant and it was just perfect! Even my husband who normally drinks Sauvignon Blank likes it!

Very disappointing 2016 vintage

1 stars

I love Argentinian Malbec in general and thought I would give this South African one a try. Previous vintages have had good reviews. Unfortunately, the 2016 vintage is still very young and immature, no depth of flavour, probably akin to mixing a carton of grape juice with added alcohol (not that I've ever tried that). Maybe over a couple of years the taste will improve, but I won't be buying any more of this one myself.

One f the best

5 stars

This wine goes with everything. I am not a wine expert but this is the only wine I will drink. It's is very easy to drink and the flavours all compliment each other. It's good with fish and meat also good for when you have had one of those days just for a slurp. The price is very palatable. Try it you won't be disappointed.

easy drinking wine

4 stars

Used this wine at a barbecue and it went down well.

V Good, will be excellent in a few years

4 stars

I was impressed by this wine, but 48 hours after opening it was even better. I'm going to try another bottle next year, but I think it'll need till 2018 or later. Unfortunately I suspect I'll run out of bottles before it reaches the wine reaches its peak !!!

Excellent value.

4 stars

I bought this as part of a multipack sampler, which worked out at £4.10 per bottle, but even at its usual price this is still an excellent value red. I served it with a liver and onion casserole with spinach and peppery mash and it was a good match for the spice in the dish. Whilst this isn't a 'gourmet' wine, it is a great partner to robust dishes such as pepperoni pizza, beef in black bean sauce, chilli-con-carne, BBQ meats and the like, highly recommended.

New favourite!

5 stars

Love this wine! Really fruity and loads of flavour without being too heavy. Does advise on the label "once open, drink within two days" but I'd struggle making it last more than one day to be honest. Definitely a new favourite.

Cracker

4 stars

5.99..... Yes 5.99. There are many more wines at over 20.00 a bottle that cannot match this wine. A powerful and yet smooth wine, we thought a Fantastic find.

Different - in a good way

5 stars

I tend to write reviews when I find something really bad or really good. This Tesco Finest South African Malbec is, in my opinion, very good. My heart and tastebuds usually sink when confronted with a strong (14%) red wine but this Malbec first tastes of cherries and then gives way to a pleasant spice finish. It's unlike other Malbecs that I have tasted which tend to be overwhelming - spice first and then more spice! It's obviously a very devisive wine based on other reviews on this page. It's certainly worth trying if you're interested in new wine experiences.

Show 10 more reviews

