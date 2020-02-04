Tesco Finest Hickory Smoked Nut Selection 225G

Best flavour, ever!!!
Amazing flavour - intense without being overbearing. Perfect!
Absolutely delicious. Nice smokey flavour that was not overpowering. I hope they come back soon.
Yum!
Excellent quality. Perfect selection of nuts. Subtle smokey flavour. Shame only available Christmas time. Have waited a year to buy these again!
I loved this product. It had a really nice smoked hickory flavour, not an overpowering or subtle flavour, for me just right. My partner thought they were a little on the salty side at first but still managed to eat half the pack and want more! I would recommend for people who like genuine smoked hickory flavours and not mind a little salt on their nuts (Hwehwe)
Great taste
Good selection of nuts, fantastic smoky taste, superb!
Foul nuts
Truly disgusting. Four of us tried them, and threw the pack away - we've been cleaning our teeth trying to get rid of the ridiculously strong hickory flavour since. This is a horrible product.