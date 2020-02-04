By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Finest Hickory Smoked Nut Selection 225G

£ 4.00
£17.78/kg
Per 30g
  • Energy775kJ 187kcal
    9%
  • Fat15.9g
    23%
  • Saturates2.1g
    11%
  • Sugars1.4g
    2%
  • Salt0.6g
    10%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2583kJ

Product Description

  • A selection of hickory smoked almonds, cashew nuts and macadamia nuts.
  • Almonds, sweet cashews and smooth macadamia nuts, infused with natural sweet hickory smoke.
  • Pack size: 225G

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: INGREDIENTS: Smoked Almonds (49%), Smoked Cashew Nuts (34%), Smoked Macadamia Nuts (14%), Salt.

Allergy Information

  • May contain sesame seeds, soya and peanuts and other nuts. For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Number of uses

approx. 7 Servings

Warnings

  Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Net Contents

225g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy2583kJ775kJ624kcal187kcal
Fat53.0g15.9g
Saturates7.0g2.1g
Carbohydrate16.0g4.8g
Sugars4.8g1.4g
Fibre7.6g2.3g
Protein17.0g5.1g
Salt2.0g0.6g
Safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

6 Reviews

Best flavour, ever!!!

5 stars

Amazing flavour - intense without being overbearing. Perfect!

Absolutely delicious. Nice smokey flavour that was

5 stars

Absolutely delicious. Nice smokey flavour that was not overpowering. I hope they come back soon.

Yum!

5 stars

Excellent quality. Perfect selection of nuts. Subtle smokey flavour. Shame only available Christmas time. Have waited a year to buy these again!

I loved this product. It had a really nice smoked

5 stars

I loved this product. It had a really nice smoked hickory flavour, not an overpowering or subtle flavour, for me just right. My partner thought they were a little on the salty side at first but still managed to eat half the pack and want more! I would recommend for people who like genuine smoked hickory flavours and not mind a little salt on their nuts (Hwehwe)

Great taste

5 stars

Good selection of nuts, fantastic smoky taste, superb!

Foul nuts

1 stars

Truly disgusting. Four of us tried them, and threw the pack away - we've been cleaning our teeth trying to get rid of the ridiculously strong hickory flavour since. This is a horrible product.

