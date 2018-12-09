By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Walnuts 225G

Tesco Walnuts 225G
£ 3.00
£13.34/kg
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2833kJ / 686kcal

Product Description

  • Walnut kernels.
  • Harvested at the peak of the season for a rounded, mildly bitter flavour
  • High on Manganese Harvested at the peak of the season for a rounded, mildly bitter flavour
  • Pack size: 225G

Information

Allergy Information

  • May contain peanuts, other nuts, sesame seeds and soya.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Net Contents

225g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy2833kJ / 686kcal850kJ / 206kcal
Fat65.0g19.5g
Saturates6.1g1.8g
Carbohydrate7.0g2.1g
Sugars2.6g0.8g
Fibre6.7g2.0g
Protein15.0g4.5g
Salt<0.01g<0.01g
Manganese3.4mg (170%NRV)1.0mg (51%NRV)

Safety information

excellent

5 stars

best walnuts, very fruity

