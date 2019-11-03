Youngs Scampi 220G

Read the small print
This is ''reformed scampi'' and why it is cheaper. The negative reviewers should buy ''wholetail scampi.'' Check the small print!
Disgusting
I was a little shocked. It did not look like scampi inside, in fact it was unrecognisable. The only thing I could recognise was the bit of black vein which should've been removed. This totally put me off and I will never buy this product again.
Very watery inside each peace with hardly any meat
Very watery inside each peace with hardly any meat.
Poop/intestines still attached
I was enjoying it until I looked inside the breading and found it still had the poop/intestines still on the shrimp. I was utterly grossed out and will not be buying this brand again.
waste of money
The breaded crust was really good ---the SCAMPI WAS NON EXISTANT when you did come across any filling it was a thin slither of god knows what --but it certainly wasn't scampi!!! I would never buy this actual product again