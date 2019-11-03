By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Youngs Scampi 220G

1.5(5)Write a review
Youngs Scampi 220G
£ 3.00
£13.64/kg
Each half pack oven baked contains
  • Energy966kJ 230kcal
    12%
  • Fat9.6g
    14%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars0.9g
    <1%
  • Salt1.1g
    18%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 918kJ

Product Description

  • Formed Scampi with Added Water Coated in Breadcrumbs
  • We've been proudly serving Britain's Favourite Scampi since we first created it in 1946.
  • We've taken the tastiest langoustine tails caught off the British and Irish coast, and wrapped them in our signature crispy breadcrumbs to create scampi for millions of families to enjoy.
  • PF1996
  • Wrapped in our light & crispy crumb
  • Pack size: 220g

Information

Ingredients

Scampi (37%) (Crustacean), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Rapeseed Oil, Water, Potato Starch, Wheat Starch, Rice Flour, Wheat Gluten, Modified Maize Starch, Yeast, Salt, Oat Fibre, Raising Agents: Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate, Stabilisers: Sodium Carbonate, Sodium Bicarbonate, Citric Acid, Dextrose, Cornflour, White Pepper

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Crustaceans, Oats, Wheat

Storage

Store at -18°c or below do not re-freeze once defrosted

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Our Scampi is best oven baked straight from your freezer. Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Grill
Instructions: 10 mins to grill - medium/high heat.
Pre-heat the grill and grill pan. Remove all packaging.
Place Scampi onto the base of the grill pan and cook for 10 minutes turning occasionally.

Oven cook
Instructions: 12 mins to oven bake - 220°C/Fan 190°C/Gas Mark 7.
Pre-heat the oven. Remove all packaging.
Place Scampi onto a baking tray in the top of the oven and cook for 12 minutes.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: 3 mins to deep fry - 180°C
Pre-heat the oil to 180°C. Remove all packaging. Gently lower Scampi into the hot oil and cook for 3 minutes.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all shell, some may remain.

Recycling info

Bag. Plastic - Not Currently Recycled

Name and address

  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.

Return to

  • Here to help!
  • Visit us at www.youngsseafood.co.uk for FAQ's
  • Email us at care@youngsseafood.co.uk
  • Call us at 0800 496 8647
  • Republic of Ireland - 1800 509 304
  • Write to us at
  • Young's,
  • PO Box 51,
  • Grimsby,
  • DN31 3TJ.

Net Contents

220g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g oven baked containsEach half pack oven baked contains
Energy918kJ966kJ
-219kcal230kcal
Fat9.1g9.6g
(of which saturates)0.8g0.8g
Carbohydrate26.0g27.3g
(of which sugars)0.9g0.9g
Fibre1.6g1.7g
Protein7.5g7.9g
Salt1.0g1.1g
Pack contains 2 servings--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all shell, some may remain.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

5 Reviews

Average of 1.4 stars

Help other customers like you

Read the small print

2 stars

This is ''reformed scampi'' and why it is cheaper. The negative reviewers should buy ''wholetail scampi.'' Check the small print!

Disgusting

1 stars

I was a little shocked. It did not look like scampi inside, in fact it was unrecognisable. The only thing I could recognise was the bit of black vein which should've been removed. This totally put me off and I will never buy this product again.

Very watery inside each peace with hardly any meat

1 stars

Very watery inside each peace with hardly any meat.

Poop/intestines still attached

2 stars

I was enjoying it until I looked inside the breading and found it still had the poop/intestines still on the shrimp. I was utterly grossed out and will not be buying this brand again.

waste of money

1 stars

The breaded crust was really good ---the SCAMPI WAS NON EXISTANT when you did come across any filling it was a thin slither of god knows what --but it certainly wasn't scampi!!! I would never buy this actual product again

Usually bought next

Tesco Tartare Sauce 175G

£ 0.55
£0.31/100g

Offer

Colman's Tartare Sauce 144G

£ 1.00
£0.69/100g

Mccain Home Chips 1.5Kg

£ 2.50
£1.67/kg

Offer

Mccain Extra Chunky Home Chips 1Kg

£ 1.45
£1.45/kg

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here