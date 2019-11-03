Youngs Scampi 220G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Our Scampi is best oven baked straight from your freezer. Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving.

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.



Grill

Instructions: 10 mins to grill - medium/high heat.

Pre-heat the grill and grill pan. Remove all packaging.

Place Scampi onto the base of the grill pan and cook for 10 minutes turning occasionally.



Oven cook

Instructions: 12 mins to oven bake - 220°C/Fan 190°C/Gas Mark 7.

Pre-heat the oven. Remove all packaging.

Place Scampi onto a baking tray in the top of the oven and cook for 12 minutes.



Shallow Fry

Instructions: 3 mins to deep fry - 180°C

Pre-heat the oil to 180°C. Remove all packaging. Gently lower Scampi into the hot oil and cook for 3 minutes.

