Tesco Finest Fruit & Nut Selection 225G

Tesco Finest Fruit & Nut Selection 225G

£ 4.00
£17.78/kg

Offer

Per 30g
  • Energy608kJ 146kcal
    7%
  • Fat9.0g
    13%
  • Saturates0.8g
    4%
  • Sugars9.9g
    11%
  • Salt<0.01g
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 2025kJ / 486kcal

Product Description

  • A selection of blanched almonds, walnuts, golden raisins, apple juice infused dried cranberries and sweetened dried cherries.
  • Sweet and crunchy medley of juice infused dried cranberries, walnuts, golden raisins, almonds and sour dried cherries.
  • Sweet and crunchy medley of juice infused dried cranberries, walnuts, golden raisins, almonds and sour dried cherries.
  • Pack size: 225g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Blanched Almonds (25%), Walnuts (25%), Golden Raisins (20%)[Raisins, Sunflower Oil, Preservative (Sulphur Dioxide)], Apple Juice infused Dried Cramberries (15%) [Cranberries, Apple Juice, Sunflower Oil], Sweetened Dried Cherries (15%) [Cherries, Sugar, Sunflower Oil].

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold., Also, may contain peanuts, other nuts, sesame seeds and soya..

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place and once opened in an airtight container.

Produce of

Produce of more than one country

Preparation and Usage

  • Ready to eat

Number of uses

Approx. 7 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Drained weight

-;-;-

Net Contents

225g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 30g
Energy2025kJ / 486kcal608kJ / 146kcal
Fat30.0g9.0g
Saturates2.6g0.8g
Carbohydrate41.0g12.3g
Sugars33.0g9.9g
Fibre6.0g1.8g
Protein10.0g3.0g
Salt0.1g<0.01g

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Not suitable for small children who can choke on nuts.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

