Tesco Smoked Ham & Mustard Sandwich
- Energy1496kJ 356kcal18%
- Fat12.2g17%
- Saturates2.0g10%
- Sugars3.1g3%
- Salt2.0g33%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 880kJ / 209kcal
Product Description
- Smoked reformed ham with added water and mustard mayonnaise in white bread with oatmeal.
- For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
- BEECHWOOD SMOKED HAM Our chefs’ recipe layers slices of beechwood smoked ham with mustard mayonnaise CAREFULLY HANDPACKED EVERYDAY
- BEECHWOOD SMOKED HAM
- Beechwood smoked ham
- Carefully handpacked everyday
Information
Ingredients
INGREDIENTS: Smoked Reformed Ham with Added Water (35%) [Pork, Water, Salt, Dextrose, Stabiliser (Sodium Triphosphate), Preservatives (Sodium Nitrite, Potassium Nitrate), Antioxidant (Sodium Ascorbate)], Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Oatmeal, Rapeseed Oil, Oats, Wheat Bran, Mustard Flour, Salt, Cornflour, Yeast, Pasteurised Egg Yolk, White Wine Vinegar, Wheat Gluten, Spirit Vinegar, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Muscovado Sugar, Sea Salt, Malted Barley Flour, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid), Ground Turmeric, Ground Pimento.
Allergy Information
- For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.
Storage
Keep refrigerated.
Produce of
Produced in the U.K. using pork from the EU
Number of uses
Pack contains 1 serving
Recycling info
Carton. Card widely recycled
Name and address
- Produced for:
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City,
- AL7 1GA,
- U.K.
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Each pack
|Energy
|880kJ / 209kcal
|1496kJ / 356kcal
|Fat
|7.2g
|12.2g
|Saturates
|1.2g
|2.0g
|Carbohydrate
|22.7g
|38.6g
|Sugars
|1.8g
|3.1g
|Fibre
|2.3g
|3.9g
|Protein
|12.3g
|20.9g
|Salt
|1.2g
|2.0g
|* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
|-
|-
|As sold
|-
|-
