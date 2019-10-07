By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Large Stir Fry 570G

3(4)Write a review
Tesco Large Stir Fry 570G
£ 1.70
£2.99/kg

Offer

¼ of a pack
  • Energy191kJ 46kcal
    2%
  • Fat1.2g
    2%
  • Saturates0.2g
    1%
  • Sugars4.3g
    5%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 155kJ / 37kcal

Product Description

  • Stir fry vegetable with beansprouts.
  • Tesco Large Sweet & Crunchy Stir Fry. A selection of pepper, beansprouts, carrot, onion and sweetcorn
  • Straight to Wok. A selection of pepper, beansprouts, carrot, onion and sweetcorn
  • Pack size: 570g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Beansprouts, Cabbage, Carrot, Pepper, Red Onion, Sweetcorn.

Storage

Keep refrigerated. Not suitable for home freezing.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: Not Suitable for microwave cooking.

Stir Fry
Instructions: Remove all packaging. Heat 15ml (1tbsp) of oil in a heavy-based frying pan or wok. Stir fry over a high heat for 5 minutes, stirring continuously. Serve immediately.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

4 Servings

Warnings

  • Warning: Do not eat raw beansprouts..

Recycling info

Film. Plastic not currently recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

570g

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g¼ of a pack (123g)
Energy155kJ / 37kcal191kJ / 46kcal
Fat1.0g1.2g
Saturates0.2g0.2g
Carbohydrate4.0g4.9g
Sugars3.5g4.3g
Fibre2.2g2.7g
Protein1.9g2.3g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
When cooked according to instructions.--
** When cooked according to instructions 570g typically weighs 492g.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Warning: Do not eat raw beansprouts..

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

4 Reviews

Average of 3 stars

Help other customers like you

Check the date!

1 stars

arrived brown and grotty on the use by date! Somebody obviously took no care at all in picking and packing.

A decent basic stir fry mix

4 stars

Generally speaking this was a decent mix of veg. There were only a few big chunks of cabbage which were easily cut finer or in the case of the hard white core, discarded! Onions were nicely sliced, again not too thick as were the peppers. The carrots were a little on the large shred for my particular taste, I think a bit smaller would be better but all in all very acceptable.

Freezes for more convenient use

5 stars

Freezes well but doesn't need defrosting. A gentle tap on the pack will loosen enough to be shaken out into a wok or frying pan for immediate use.

Long shelf life.....ha !!!

2 stars

When I ordered this item I requested for a long shelf life....I know I'm not going to get a week out of it but the date on it is today & it's starting to turn already so I'm not very pleased with whom ever picked my shopping this time.

