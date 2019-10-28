Vita Coco 100% Natural Coconut Water 500Ml
Offer
Product Description
- Natural Coconut Water
- Chill it, don't spill it.
- Refresh in ways only nature can.
- Take a break with a taste of the tropics.
- Give, Grow, Guide.
- The Vita Coco Project is committed to supporting coconut farming families through community-based programs.
- Not long ago you needed a ladder and a machete to get great-tasting coconut water. Now all you have to do is crack open a Vita Coco to get your taste of the tropics.
- Vita Coco Coconut Water is never from concentrate and contains naturally-occurring electrolytes, including potassium, making it an excellent source of hydration whether you are on the go, working out, as an afternoon pick me up or after a night out.
- Contains natural ingredients, taste and colour may vary.
- Never from Concentrate
- A good source of your daily potassium (it's naturally occurring too!)
- Low calorie and no fat, we'll drink to that!
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Contains natural ingredients, taste and colour may vary
- Gluten and dairy free
- Pack size: 500ml
- A great source of potassium
- No fat
Information
Ingredients
Coconut Water (99%), Natural Fruit Sugar (1%), Vitamin C
Allergy Information
- Free From: Dairy, Gluten
Storage
Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours.Best Before End: See top of carton
Produce of
Produced in the Philippines
Preparation and Usage
- Chill it, don't spill it.
- Goodness filled, drink chilled
Recycling info
Carton. Recyclable
Importer address
- All Market Europe Ltd,
- PO Box 72069,
- London,
- EC1P 1HJ,
- United Kingdom.
Return to
- All Market Europe Ltd,
- PO Box 72069,
- London,
- EC1P 1HJ,
- United Kingdom.
- Questions? Email us: info.europe@vitacoco.com
Net Contents
500ml ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|per 100ml:
|Energy
|72kJ (18kcal)
|Fat
|0g
|(of which saturates
|0g)
|Carbohydrate
|5g
|(of which sugars
|5g)
|Protein
|0g
|Salt
|0.03g
|Potassium
|185mg (9% NRV)
|Vitamin C
|25mg (31% NRV)
Using Product Information
While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.
If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.
Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.
This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.
Tesco © Copyright 2019