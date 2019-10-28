By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Vita Coco 100% Natural Coconut Water 500Ml

Vita Coco 100% Natural Coconut Water 500Ml
£ 2.49
£0.50/100ml

Product Description

  • Natural Coconut Water
  • Chill it, don't spill it.
  • Refresh in ways only nature can.
  • Take a break with a taste of the tropics.
  • Give, Grow, Guide.
  • The Vita Coco Project is committed to supporting coconut farming families through community-based programs.
  • Not long ago you needed a ladder and a machete to get great-tasting coconut water. Now all you have to do is crack open a Vita Coco to get your taste of the tropics.
  • Vita Coco Coconut Water is never from concentrate and contains naturally-occurring electrolytes, including potassium, making it an excellent source of hydration whether you are on the go, working out, as an afternoon pick me up or after a night out.
  • Contains natural ingredients, taste and colour may vary.
  • Never from Concentrate
  • A good source of your daily potassium (it's naturally occurring too!)
  • Low calorie and no fat, we'll drink to that!
  • Suitable for vegetarians
  • Contains natural ingredients, taste and colour may vary
  • Gluten and dairy free
  • Pack size: 500ml
  • A great source of potassium
  • No fat

Information

Ingredients

Coconut Water (99%), Natural Fruit Sugar (1%), Vitamin C

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Dairy, Gluten

Storage

Once opened keep refrigerated and consume within 24 hours.Best Before End: See top of carton

Produce of

Produced in the Philippines

Preparation and Usage

  • Chill it, don't spill it.
  • Goodness filled, drink chilled

Recycling info

Carton. Recyclable

Importer address

  • All Market Europe Ltd,
  • PO Box 72069,
  • London,
  • EC1P 1HJ,
  • United Kingdom.

Return to

  • Questions? Email us: info.europe@vitacoco.com

Net Contents

500ml ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100ml:
Energy 72kJ (18kcal)
Fat 0g
(of which saturates 0g)
Carbohydrate 5g
(of which sugars 5g)
Protein 0g
Salt 0.03g
Potassium 185mg (9% NRV)
Vitamin C 25mg (31% NRV)

