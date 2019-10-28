Tesco Free Range Egg Mayonnaise Sandwich

Nice
Lots of egg slices. not full of mush. Nice taste.
Definition of an egg mayonnaise sandwich.
The best sandwich ever made.You couldn't hope for better
Well done Tezzie's!
From hungover breakfast to pre-pub dinner, this sarnie is a versatile staple that works across mealtimes: much like the millennial portfolio worker, it's adaptable and competitively-priced yet still ethically sound. Despite its woke credentials, the egg mayonnaise still bears the pleasingly synthetic hue commonly found in products containing unluckier eggs – exactly what you want on those days when you don’t have the patience for Pret's jaunty approach (most days). Celeb vibe: which famous face would be most likely to eat it? Boris Johnson after all-day meeting with paternity lawyer
Free range
the mix of mashed egg on top of boiled sliced egg is fab, ive never eaten free range eggs before having this sarny for the 1st time a few weeks ago, ive been converted i now only buy free range, even tho they are more expensive and i have to live on a budget i would still buy them