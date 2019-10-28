By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Free Range Egg Mayonnaise Sandwich

5(4)Write a review
Tesco Free Range Egg Mayonnaise Sandwich
£ 1.90
£1.90/each

Offer

Each pack
  • Energy2009kJ 481kcal
    24%
  • Fat24.5g
    35%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars5.3g
    6%
  • Salt1.5g
    25%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 952kJ / 228kcal

Product Description

  • Egg mayonnaise and hard-boiled egg in white bread.
  • Just egg & mayonnaise Our chefs' recipe combines hard boiled egg and seasoned mayonnaise. Carefully handpacked everyday.
  • Just egg & mayonnaise
  • Just egg & mayonnaise
  • Carefully handpacked - everyday
  • Suitable for vegetarians

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: Free Range Hard-boiled Egg (48%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Water, Rapeseed Oil, Pasteurised Free Range Egg Yolk, Salt, Spirit Vinegar, Yeast, Emulsifiers (Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids), Wheat Gluten, Soya Flour, White Pepper, Sugar, Palm Oil, Flour Treatment Agent (Ascorbic Acid).

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Keep refrigerated.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

Contains 1 serving

Warnings

  • Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Recycling info

Carton. Card widely recycled

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gEach pack
Energy952kJ / 228kcal2009kJ / 481kcal
Fat11.6g24.5g
Saturates1.5g3.2g
Carbohydrate19.1g40.3g
Sugars2.5g5.3g
Fibre2.9g6.1g
Protein10.3g21.7g
Salt0.7g1.5g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.Caution: This product may occasionally contain small fragments of shell.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Nice

5 stars

Lots of egg slices. not full of mush. Nice taste.

Definition of an egg mayonnaise sandwich.

5 stars

The best sandwich ever made.You couldn't hope for better

Well done Tezzie's!

5 stars

From hungover breakfast to pre-pub dinner, this sarnie is a versatile staple that works across mealtimes: much like the millennial portfolio worker, it's adaptable and competitively-priced yet still ethically sound. Despite its woke credentials, the egg mayonnaise still bears the pleasingly synthetic hue commonly found in products containing unluckier eggs – exactly what you want on those days when you don’t have the patience for Pret's jaunty approach (most days). Celeb vibe: which famous face would be most likely to eat it? Boris Johnson after all-day meeting with paternity lawyer

Free range

5 stars

the mix of mashed egg on top of boiled sliced egg is fab, ive never eaten free range eggs before having this sarny for the 1st time a few weeks ago, ive been converted i now only buy free range, even tho they are more expensive and i have to live on a budget i would still buy them

Usually bought next

Walkers Ready Salted Crisps 32.5 G

£ 0.65
£2.00/100g

Offer

Coca Cola Regular 500Ml

£ 1.48
£0.30/100ml

Offer

Tesco Bacon, Lettuce & Tomato Sandwich

£ 2.50
£2.50/each

Offer

Maltesers Kingsize 58.5G

£ 0.80
£1.37/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here