Pledge 5In1 Wood Classic 250Ml

image 1 of Pledge 5In1 Wood Classic 250Ml
£ 1.30
£5.20/litre
  • Pledge Beautify It Enhancing Polish improves the appearance of sealed, hard surfaces by removing dust and fingerprints and providing a protective, glossy coating without leaving a waxy buildup. It enhances furniture by adding both a beautiful shine and protection to hard surfaces. There’s nothing more impressive than a home that gleams. More than just a wood table cleaner, Pledge Natural Enhancing Furniture Polish Spray provides a quick and easy shine on multiple finished, sealed surfaces, including wood, leather, granite, stainless steel, laminate and quartz. This Pledge multisurface polish leaves a beautiful shine and a refreshing scent that will revitalise your home.

SC Johnson A family company since 1886. Fisk Johnson

  • The furniture spray that improves the appearance of sealed hard surfaces
  • Removes dust and fingerprints and provides a protective, glossy coating without leaving a waxy buildup
  • A furniture spray for polishing multiple sealed surfaces, including Granite, Laminate Non Floors, Leather, Marble, Plastic, Stainless Steel, Wood and Quartz
  • This Pledge furniture polish leaves a beautiful shine and a refreshing scent that will revitalise your home
  • Also available in wipes
  • Pack size: 0.25L

Information

Ingredients

contains <5% non-ionic surfactants, 5-15% aliphatic hydrocarbons, perfume, limonene, 2-bromo-2-nitropropane-1, 3-diol

Preparation and Usage

  • HOW TO USE: Cleans as easy as– 1) Shake 2) Spray 3) Wipe For best results, spray onto cloth or hold can upright 6-8" from surface to be cleaned. Safe for all finished, sealed surfaces. WHERE TO USE: Granite (Sealed), Laminate Non Floors, Leather, Marble (Sealed), Plastic, Stainless Steel, Wood (Sealed) and Quartz.

Warnings

  • Warning
  • Pressurised container: May burst if heated.
  • Keep out of reach of children. Protect from sunlight. Do not expose to temperatures exceeding 50°C. Keep away from heat, hot surfaces, sparks, open flames and other ignition sources. No smoking. Wash hands thoroughly after handling. Do not pierce or burn, even after use. Do not breathe spray.
  • Use only in well-ventilated areas. As with any household product avoid prolonged skin contact with this product. 12% by mass of contents are flammable.
  • SOLVENT ABUSE CAN KILL INSTANTLY

Name and address

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.

Return to

  • SC Johnson Ltd.,
  • Camberley,
  • GU16 7AJ.
  • 0800 353 353 (ROI 1800 409 176)
  • www.scjohnson.co.uk
  • ask.uk@scj.com
  • www.scjohnson.com
  • www.scjproducts.info

Net Contents

250ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Does the job well. (it's wood polish, not air fres

5 stars

Does the job well. (it's wood polish, not air freshener)

YEUK

1 stars

SMELLS LIKE SHAVING FOAM I HATE IT

