Tesco Limescale Preventer Gel 1 Litre

Gel? It has the consistency of water; not good.
Gel? It has the consistency of water; not good.
Buy along with soap powder
Use everytime I wash. Makes the liquid/soap powder go further. Also prevents build up in the machine.
Bad bottle design.
Great results. BUT the bottle is very difficult for an arthritic hand to hold, difficult to grip and slips out of my hand. I have to decant it to a different bottle -- the VERY thing we are advised NOT to do for safety reasons. SO -- Tesco -- if you want me to continue buying this product -- CHANGE THE BOTTLE! And please don't suggest I use the tablets instead -- I prefer the liquid.
Leave your products alone.
For some reason this has changed, due to cost cutting i expect and thinking we wont notice. This product use to actually be a gel but when i brought it last week it is now like water, so now you cannot call it a gel it was so runny.
Unfortunately it leaves a slight blue dye colour o
Unfortunately it leaves a slight blue dye colour on the clothes!