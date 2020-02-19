By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Limescale Preventer Gel 1 Litre

3(5)Write a review
£ 2.25
£2.25/litre

  • Tesco limescale prevention gel.
  • Tesco Limescale Prevention Gel
  • Softens hard water Protects & cleans your machine FL394/4
  • Protects* and cleans** your washing machine with every wash, helping to prevent the build up of limescale and bad odours. *Helps protect heating element from overworking and breaking down. *Helps protect drum and plastic parts from becoming encrusted. **Helps keep a cleaner machine as dirt and detergent residues can rinse away more easily.
  • Pack size: 1L

Contains amongst other ingredients: <5% Phosphonates. Preservatives: Benzisothiazolinone, Methylisothiazolinone, Laurylamine Dipropylenediamine.

Store upright in a cool, dry place out of direct sunlight and do not expose to high temperatures.

Produced in the U.K.

  • Pour 1 capful of approx. 40ml along with your normal wash detergent into the washing machine dispenser. (For hard water use 1+2/3 caps, approx. 67ml). 1 capful = 40ml approximately.
  • Use in every wash. Add to the main wash compartment (can be mixed with the laundry detergent). Dose the quantity of laundry detergent recommended for soft water. Suitable with all types of fabric.
  • Always check and follow the care label and machine instructions before washing instructions before washing and follow the instructions.

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

1 L e

5 Reviews

Gel? It has the consistency of water; not good.

2 stars

Buy along with soap powder

5 stars

Use everytime I wash. Makes the liquid/soap powder go further. Also prevents build up in the machine.

Bad bottle design.

5 stars

Great results. BUT the bottle is very difficult for an arthritic hand to hold, difficult to grip and slips out of my hand. I have to decant it to a different bottle -- the VERY thing we are advised NOT to do for safety reasons. SO -- Tesco -- if you want me to continue buying this product -- CHANGE THE BOTTLE! And please don't suggest I use the tablets instead -- I prefer the liquid.

Leave your products alone.

2 stars

For some reason this has changed, due to cost cutting i expect and thinking we wont notice. This product use to actually be a gel but when i brought it last week it is now like water, so now you cannot call it a gel it was so runny.

Unfortunately it leaves a slight blue dye colour o

1 stars

