Total 0% Greek Yogurt 1Kg

Excellent Yogurt
Excellent yogurt, thick and creamy. More expensive than others, but well worth the extra money, in my opinion. Usually has a a very long "use by date".
This is the greatest quality of yoghurt I have ever tasted!
Excellent rich,creamy and a superior flavour.
The best of all yoghurts as far as I'm concerned, it's beautifully thick and creamy and has a smooth and lovely flavour. A small amount goes a long way. As another reviewer said it's great with fruits and nuts and a drizzle of honey.
Probably the best Greek Yogurt
If you want a good quality yogurt which is low on sugar and low on carbs - this is an excellent choice. Add your favourite toppings - nuts, seeds, or the excellent frozen berries Tesco have. I have tried them all - and this by far is the best.