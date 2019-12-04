By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Total 0% Greek Yogurt 1Kg

Total 0% Greek Yogurt 1Kg
£ 3.50
£0.35/100g

Offer

Product Description

  • Natural Fat Free Greek Recipe Strained Yoghurt
  • Pronounced: Fa-yeh!
  • 0% fat
  • 3g sugars, 10.3g protein, 54 kcal, per 100g
  • Made with only milk and yoghurt cultures
  • High in protein
  • Source of calcium
  • No added sugar - contains only naturally occurring milk sugar
  • Gluten-free
  • Additive and preservative free
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 1kg
  • Fat free
  • High in protein
  • Source of calcium
  • No added sugar

Information

Ingredients

Pasteurised Skimmed Milk, Live Active Yoghurt Cultures (L. Bulgaricus, S. Thermophilus, L. Acidophilus, Bifidus, L. Casei)

Allergy Information

  • Free From: Gluten
  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated/do not freeze. Once opened consume within 5 days. Use By: See Lid

Preparation and Usage

  • Remove paper disc on opening

Additives

  • Free From Additives
  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Fage International S.A.,
  • 5, Rue des Primeurs,
  • L-2361 Strassen,
  • Luxembourg.

Return to

  • uk.fage

Net Contents

1kg ℮

Nutrition

Typical Valuesper 100g
Energy 230 kJ (54 kcal)
Fat 0 g
of which saturates 0 g
Carbohydrate 3.0 g
of which sugars 3.0 g
Protein 10.3 g
Salt 0.1 g
Calcium 120 mg
%NRV*15%
*Nutrient Reference Values-

4 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Excellent Yogurt

5 stars

Excellent yogurt, thick and creamy. More expensive than others, but well worth the extra money, in my opinion. Usually has a a very long "use by date".

This is the greatest quality of yoghurt I have ever tasted

5 stars

This is the greatest quality of yoghurt I have ever tasted!

Excellent rich, creamy and a superior flavour.

5 stars

The best of all yoghurts as far as I'm concerned, it's beautifully thick and creamy and has a smooth and lovely flavour. A small amount goes a long way. As another reviewer said it's great with fruits and nuts and a drizzle of honey.

Probably the best Greek Yogurt

5 stars

If you want a good quality yogurt which is low on sugar and low on carbs - this is an excellent choice. Add your favourite toppings - nuts, seeds, or the excellent frozen berries Tesco have. I have tried them all - and this by far is the best.

