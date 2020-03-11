By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

L’Oreal Men Expert Hydrating Energetic Moisturiser 50Ml

5(5)Write a review
image 1 of L’Oreal Men Expert Hydrating Energetic Moisturiser 50Ml
£ 4.00
£4.00/each

Offer

Product Description

  • L'Oréal Hydra Energetic daily moisturiser provides hydration for 24 hours
  • Hydra-Protect complex is suitable for normal, dry or sensitive skin
  • 50ml of hydrating cream
  • For expert advice visit:
  • www.menexpert.co.uk
  • Hydra energetic daily moisturiser
  • L'Oréal Men Expert Hydra Energetic Daily Moisturiser Pot delivers 24HR hydration and helps protect from dryness. Suitable for normal, dry or sensitive skin.
  • Who is it for?
  • Constantly attacked by external aggressions, skin can become dry, tight and feel uncomfortable. Men's skin is thicker and need tailor-made care. Take action!
  • What does it do?
  • Action 1
  • Hydrates intensively for 24hrs
  • This formula brings to skin intensive hydration for 24hrs and helps reduce dryness.
  • Result: Skin feels suppler, nourished with moisture and comfortable all day long.
  • Action 2
  • Protects from daily aggressions
  • Enriched with a protective complex, the formula helps skin fight daily external aggressions such as wind, pollution and cold.
  • Specifically engineered for men, this fresh formula is quickly absorbed for a non-sticky & non-greasy feel on skin.
  • ADS™ - Active Defence System
  • A powerful soothing ingredient which helps reinforce skin's defence against daily aggressions.
  • A cleanser adapted for your skin:
  • Hydra Energetic Face Wash
  • With hydra-protect complex
  • Non-greasy, non-sticky
  • Normal, dry or sensitive skin
  • ADS - Active Defence System
  • Tested under dermatological control
  • Advanced research
  • Tailor-made technology for every man's skin

Information

Ingredients

Aqua / Water, Butyrospermum Parkii Butter / Shea Butter, Glycerin, Dicaprylyl Ether, Aluminum Starch Octenylsuccinate, PEG-40 Stearate, Cetyl Alcohol, Glyceryl Stearate, Panax Ginseng Extract / Panax Ginseng Root Extract, Sorbitan Tristearate, Camellia Sinensis Extract / Camellia Sinensis Leaf Extract, Sodium Hydroxide, Ammonium Polyacryldimethyltauramide / Ammonium Polyacryloyldimethyl Taurate, Propylene Glycol, Caprylyl Glycol, Menthol, Acrylates / C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Pentaerythrityl Tetra-Di-T-Butyl Hydroxyhydrocinnamate, Methyl Paraben, Phenoxyethanol, Linalool, Limonene, Parfum / Fragrance, Please check back of pack for up to date ingredients

Produce of

Made in Germany

Preparation and Usage

  • How to Use?
  • Apply daily all over the face.
  • After shaving, it soothes the sensation of razor burn.

Warnings

  • Keep out of the reach of children.

Name and address

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.

Return to

  • L'Oréal Paris,
  • London,
  • W6 8AZ.
  • UK: 0800 0304 032
  • ROI: 1800 818 672
  • www.lorealparis.co.uk
  • www.menexpert.co.uk

Net Contents

50ml ℮

Safety information

View more safety information

Keep out of the reach of children.

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

5 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

My husband swears by Loreal men skin care!!! Every

5 stars

My husband swears by Loreal men skin care!!! Every so often we wonder off and buy clarins or clinique, but when we go back to Loreal, we get better results and at much much more appropriate price, and Loreal never disappoints. Great cream, plenty of hydration, fab for colder seasons.

Great Gift

5 stars

These items made great stocking fillers for my husband. He is very picky about most things / especially toiletries, and loved these.

excellent product

5 stars

Great value for money and an excellent product. I bought as a gift and they were very pleased!

loreal men cream

4 stars

I am happy with the lotion and the timely delivery by tesco... Satisfied

superb

5 stars

Bought as a present, was so well received bought another four!

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Bananas Loose

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.14
£0.78/kg

Aldi Price Match

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.57
£0.57/each

Aldi Price Match

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

Aldi Price Match

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Aldi Price Match

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

Aldi Price Match

£ 0.49
£0.49/kg

Aldi Price Match

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here