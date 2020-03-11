L’Oreal Men Expert Hydrating Energetic Moisturiser 50Ml

My husband swears by Loreal men skin care!!! Every
My husband swears by Loreal men skin care!!! Every so often we wonder off and buy clarins or clinique, but when we go back to Loreal, we get better results and at much much more appropriate price, and Loreal never disappoints. Great cream, plenty of hydration, fab for colder seasons.
Great Gift
These items made great stocking fillers for my husband. He is very picky about most things / especially toiletries, and loved these.
excellent product
Great value for money and an excellent product. I bought as a gift and they were very pleased!
loreal men cream
I am happy with the lotion and the timely delivery by tesco... Satisfied
superb
Bought as a present, was so well received bought another four!