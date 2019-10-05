Youngs 2 Extra Large Beer Battered Fish Fillets 320G

Cooking Instructions

Instructions: Our Extra Large Fish Fillets in Beer Batter are best oven baked straight from your freezer. Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving.

All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.



Grill

Instructions: 24 mins to grill - medium heat.

Pre-heat the grill pan and wire rack on a medium heat setting.

Remove all packaging. Place product on the wire rack under the grill and cook for 24 minutes turning occasionally.

Caution! Care should be taken when removing the pan from the grill as it may contain hot oil.



Oven cook

Instructions: 32 mins to oven bake.

230°C/Fan 200°C/Gas Mark 8.

Pre-heat the oven. Remove all packaging.

Place product on a wire rack over a deep baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 32 minutes (fan oven 27 minutes).

Caution! Care should be taken when removing the tray from the oven as it may contain hot oil.

