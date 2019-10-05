By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Youngs 2 Extra Large Beer Battered Fish Fillets 320G
£ 2.00
£6.25/kg
Each fillet oven baked contains
  • Energy1284 kJ 307 kcal
    15%
  • Fat17.5g
    25%
  • Saturates3.2g
    16%
  • Sugars0.9g
    <1%
  • Salt1.7g
    28%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 944kJ

Product Description

  • Extra Large Formed Alaska Pollock Fillets in a Beer Batter
  • Responsibly sourced fish for life®
  • Our award winning Young's fish for life® programme ensures all our fish is responsibly sourced. For more details about our work to help conserve fish for future generations visit www.youngsseafood.co.uk
  • The best fish, responsibly sourced and made delicious.
  • Fish you'll love, from the people who love fish!
  • Young's Chip Shop is the perfect way to enjoy the authentic taste of the chippy in the comfort of your own home. A real family favourite for over 30 years, it's our unique crisp, bubbly batter that make us...
  • The Nation's Favourite!
  • PF0577
  • 307 calories per fillet
  • Made with a blend rich in sunflower oil
  • Pack size: 320g

Information

Ingredients

Alaska Pollock Fillet (54%) (Fish), Wheat Flour [Wheat Four, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin (B3), Thiamin (B1)], Sunflower Oil, Rapeseed Oil, Palm Oil, Water, Beer (2%) (contains Barley, Wheat), Wheat Starch, Salt, Flavourings, Raising Agent: Diphosphates, Sodium Bicarbonate, Maize Flour, Yeast Extract, Dextrose, Sugar, Wheat Gluten, Dried Skimmed Milk, Mustard Flour, Colours: Curcumin, Capsanthin, Spices

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Barley, Fish, Milk, Mustard, Wheat

Storage

Keep frozenStore at -18°C or below. Do not re-freeze once defrosted.

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Our Extra Large Fish Fillets in Beer Batter are best oven baked straight from your freezer. Ensure product is piping hot throughout before serving.
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only.

Grill
Instructions: 24 mins to grill - medium heat.
Pre-heat the grill pan and wire rack on a medium heat setting.
Remove all packaging. Place product on the wire rack under the grill and cook for 24 minutes turning occasionally.
Caution! Care should be taken when removing the pan from the grill as it may contain hot oil.

Oven cook
Instructions: 32 mins to oven bake.
230°C/Fan 200°C/Gas Mark 8.
Pre-heat the oven. Remove all packaging.
Place product on a wire rack over a deep baking tray in the centre of the oven and cook for 32 minutes (fan oven 27 minutes).
Caution! Care should be taken when removing the tray from the oven as it may contain hot oil.

Number of uses

Pack contains 2 servings

Warnings

  • Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Net Contents

320g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values100g oven baked containsEach fillet oven baked contains% RI*RI* for an average adult
Energy 944kJ1284kJ8400kJ
-226kcal307kcal15%2000kcal
Fat 12.9g17.5g25%70g
(of which saturates)2.4g3.2g16%20g
Carbohydrate 15.2g20.7g
(of which sugars)0.7g0.9g<1%90g
Fibre 0.8g1.1g
Protein 11.8g16.1g
Salt 1.2g1.7g28%6g
Pack contains 2 servings----
*Reference intake of an average adult (8400kJ / 2000kcal)----

Safety information

Caution! Although extra care has been taken to remove all bones, some may remain.

5 Reviews

Average of 2.2 stars

They are very tasty. My husband and son really enj

5 stars

They are very tasty. My husband and son really enjoy them

Avoid!

2 stars

Really greasy, not nice at all. Youngs do lots of better products, its not even good value for money.

Grey fish, avoid

1 stars

Grey horrible thin bit of fish, and poor batter, avoid

dissapointed...tesco's own is far better

2 stars

too much batter not enough fish

Fish looked so unappetising that I had to dispose

1 stars

Fish looked so unappetising that I had to dispose of it without even tasting it. It was very greasy and oily! Would not buy again.

