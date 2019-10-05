Youngs 2 Extra Large Beer Battered Fish Fillets 320G

They are very tasty. My husband and son really enj
They are very tasty. My husband and son really enjoy them
Avoid!
Really greasy, not nice at all. Youngs do lots of better products, its not even good value for money.
Grey fish, avoid
Grey horrible thin bit of fish, and poor batter, avoid
dissapointed...tesco's own is far better
too much batter not enough fish
Fish looked so unappetising that I had to dispose of it without even tasting it. It was very greasy and oily! Would not buy again.