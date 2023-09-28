We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Bulldog Original Shave Gel 175Ml

Bulldog Original Shave Gel 175Ml

1(1)
£3.75

£2.14/100ml

Vegetarian

Original Shave Gel
All our products are purpose built for men and enriched with amazing natural ingredients.This shave gel contains aloe vera, camelina oil and green tea. Specially formulated to deliver a smooth and close shave.
Man's Best FriendBe loyal to your skin. Our products never contain artificial colours, synthetic fragrances, or ingredients from animal sources.
With natural ingredientsAloe, camelina, green teaGood shopping guide ethical companyCruelty Free InternationalVegetarian Society approved
Pack size: 175ML

Ingredients

Aqua (Water), Aloe Barbadensis Leaf Juice, Cocamidopropyl Betaine, Glycerin, Coco-Glucoside, Acrylates/C10-30 Alkyl Acrylate Crosspolymer, Phenoxyethanol, Sodium Chloride, Sodium Hydroxide, Benzoic Acid, Parfum (Fragrance)*, Menthol, Dehydroacetic Acid, Amorphophallus Konjac Root Extract, Camelina Sativa Seed Oil, Limonene, Camellia Sinensis (Green Tea) Leaf Extract, Potassium Sorbate, Sodium Benzoate, Citric Acid, Tocopherol, *A blend of Natural Ingredients

Produce of

Made in the United Kingdom

Net Contents

175ml ℮

Preparation and Usage

Directions: Wet face with warm water. Massage into your stubble. Shave smooth.

