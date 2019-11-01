Tesco Minced Beef With Onion 392G

By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Product Description

  • Minced beef and onion in gravy.
  • CLASSIC KITCHEN Made with carefully selected British and Irish beef
  • CLASSIC KITCHEN Made with carefully selected British and Irish beef
  • Pack size: 392g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS LIST:

British and Irish Beef (72%), Tomato Purée, Water, Rehydrated Dried Onion (6%), Wheat Flour [Wheat Flour, Calcium Carbonate, Iron, Niacin, Thiamin], Modified Maize Starch, Stabilisers (Mono- and Di-Acetyl Tartaric Acid Esters of Mono- and Di-Glycerides of Fatty Acids, Acetylated Distarch Adipate), Salt, Yeast Extract, Sugar, Onion Powder, Barley Malt Extract, White Pepper.

Allergy Information

  • Contains gluten and wheat.For allergens, including cereals containing gluten, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Store in a cool, dry place. Once opened, transfer unused contents into non-metallic container, cover and refrigerate. Consume within 2 days.

Cooking Instructions

Microwave

Instructions: 800W 3 mins /900W 2½ mins. For best results microwave. Empty contents into a non-metallic bowl and cover. Heat on full power for 2 minutes (800W) 1½ minutes (900W). Stir, then heat on full power for 1 minute (800W/900W). Leave to stand for 1 minute after heating. Stir well before serving.

Hob
Instructions: 3-4 mins. Empty contents into a saucepan. Heat gently for 3-4 minutes, stirring frequently. Do not allow to boil.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K., using beef from the U.K or Ireland

Number of uses

2 Servings

Warnings

  • Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

Recycling info

Can. Metal widely recycled Label. Paper widely recycled

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

392 g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g½ of a can (196g)
Energy670kJ / 161kcal1312kJ / 315kcal
Fat10.1g19.8g
Saturates4.4g8.6g
Carbohydrate1.1g2.2g
Sugars0.8g1.6g
Fibre1.7g3.3g
Protein15.5g30.4g
Salt0.6g1.1g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As Sold.--

Safety information

View more safety information

Caution: Although every care has been taken to remove bones, some may remain.

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Moreish

5 stars

I like this Tesco brand Minced Beef with Onion, I find it very tasty and moreish, will be buying more in the future.

Salt

1 stars

Far too much salt. When will it ever get through to food producers that salt can be added, NOT taken out.

Definitely good quality and definitely better than

5 stars

Definitely good quality and definitely better than some leading brands. I tend to buy more of this product when it on promotion. Definitely recommend this product

Good for spaghetti bolognaise

5 stars

Excellent for a good spaghetti bologna isle.

We love this on chips with bread and butter yummy

5 stars

Read above we love this

