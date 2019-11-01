Tesco Minced Beef With Onion 392G

Moreish
I like this Tesco brand Minced Beef with Onion, I find it very tasty and moreish, will be buying more in the future.
Salt
Far too much salt. When will it ever get through to food producers that salt can be added, NOT taken out.
Definitely good quality and definitely better than
Definitely good quality and definitely better than some leading brands. I tend to buy more of this product when it on promotion. Definitely recommend this product
Good for spaghetti bolognaise
Excellent for a good spaghetti bologna isle.
We love this on chips with bread and butter yummy
Read above we love this