Quorn 2 Chicken & Leek Pies 400G

Delicious 😋
Delicious 😋
Bring this back!
Bring this back please!!!!!!
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as sold) Per 100g:
Wheat Flour (contains added Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamine), Water, Quorn™ Meat Free Chicken Pieces (18%) [Mycoprotein™*, Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Natural Flavouring, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate], Whole Milk, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Leeks (7%), Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Free Range Egg, Salt, Stabiliser: Methylcellulose, Emulsifier: Mono- & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavouring, White & Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Potato Starch, Nutmeg, Turmeric, Acidity Regulatory: Citric Acid, Lovage Extract, *17% of product
Keep frozen below -18°C. Please refer to freeze manual guidelines. Do not refreeze once thawed.Best Before End: See Side of Pack
Oven cook
Instructions: Simply remove all packaging & cook in foil trays from frozen as follows.
Pre-heat oven & baking tray to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6.
Place pie on the baking tray and cook on middle oven shelf for 45 minutes. For evenly cooked pies, turn baking tray half way through cooking time. Reduce cooking time by 5 minutes for fan assisted ovens.
Caution: Filling will be hot!
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Ensure Quorn Chicken & Leek Pies are piping hot before serving.
2 Servings
Carton. Card - Widely Recycled
400g ℮
|Typical Values
|(as sold) Per 100g:
|(as oven cooked) Per Pie:
|Energy :
|881kJ
|1906kJ
|-
|211kcal
|457kcal
|Fat :
|11.1g
|21.8g
|of which saturates :
|5.8g
|11.4g
|Carbohydrate :
|19.8g
|50.3g
|of which sugars :
|3.0g
|3.7g
|Fibre :
|2.7g
|5.2g
|Protein :
|6.6g
|12.0g
|Salt :
|0.5g
|1.4g
|No. of servings: 2:
|-
|-
