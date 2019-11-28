By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Quorn 2 Chicken & Leek Pies 400G

Quorn 2 Chicken & Leek Pies 400G
£ 2.00
£5.00/kg
Per Cooked Pie (190g)
  • Energy1906kJ 457kcal
    23%
  • Fat21.8g
    31%
  • Saturates11.4g
    57%
  • Sugars3.7g
    4%
  • Salt1.4g
    23%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy (as sold) Per 100g:

Product Description

  • Vegetarian Chicken & Leek Pies made with Mycoprotein™
  • Mycoprotein™ is a nutritious form of quality protein, naturally low in fat and high in protein and fibre.
  • To discover lots of Quorn recipes and to explore the whole range, simply visit www.quorn.co.uk
  • Why not try a comforting Quorn Vegetarian Chicken and Leek Pies. Quorn vegetarian chicken pieces, with a creamy leek sauce encased in short curst pastry, with a puff pastry lid. Great for those days when you just fancy something comforting.
  • Proudly meat free
  • Irresistibly tasty
  • High in protein and fibre
  • Vegetarian Society approved
  • Pack size: 400g
  • High in protein
  • High in fibre

Information

Ingredients

Wheat Flour (contains added Calcium, Iron, Niacin & Thiamine), Water, Quorn™ Meat Free Chicken Pieces (18%) [Mycoprotein™*, Rehydrated Free Range Egg White, Natural Flavouring, Firming Agents: Calcium Chloride, Calcium Acetate], Whole Milk, Vegetable Oils (Palm, Rapeseed), Leeks (7%), Cream (Milk), Cornflour, Cheddar Cheese (Milk), Free Range Egg, Salt, Stabiliser: Methylcellulose, Emulsifier: Mono- & Diglycerides of Fatty Acids, Sugar, Yeast Extract, Natural Flavouring, White & Black Pepper, Onion Powder, Potato Starch, Nutmeg, Turmeric, Acidity Regulatory: Citric Acid, Lovage Extract, *17% of product

Allergy Information

  • There have been rare cases of allergic reactions to Quorn™ products, which contain Mycoprotein™, Mycoprotein™ is made with a member of the fungi/mould family, Mycoprotein™ is high in protein and fibre which may cause intolerance in some people

Storage

Keep frozen below -18°C. Please refer to freeze manual guidelines. Do not refreeze once thawed.Best Before End: See Side of Pack

Cooking Instructions

Oven cook
Instructions: Simply remove all packaging & cook in foil trays from frozen as follows.
Pre-heat oven & baking tray to 200°C/400°F/Gas Mark 6.
Place pie on the baking tray and cook on middle oven shelf for 45 minutes. For evenly cooked pies, turn baking tray half way through cooking time. Reduce cooking time by 5 minutes for fan assisted ovens.
Caution: Filling will be hot!
All appliances vary, these are guidelines only. Ensure Quorn Chicken & Leek Pies are piping hot before serving.

Number of uses

2 Servings

Recycling info

Carton. Card - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Marlow Foods Ltd.,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.

Return to

  • We think it is great... but if you're not totally happy
  • Please return all packaging (UK only) to
  • Quorn Customer Services,
  • Quorn Foods,
  • Freepost M1927,
  • Station Road,
  • Stokesley,
  • TS9 7BR.
  • Or call us on 0345 602 9000 (8.30am-5.00pm Mon-Fri) or email us on customer.services@quornfoods.com

Net Contents

400g ℮

Nutrition

Typical Values(as sold) Per 100g:(as oven cooked) Per Pie:
Energy :881kJ1906kJ
-211kcal457kcal
Fat :11.1g21.8g
of which saturates :5.8g11.4g
Carbohydrate :19.8g50.3g
of which sugars :3.0g3.7g
Fibre :2.7g5.2g
Protein :6.6g12.0g
Salt :0.5g1.4g
No. of servings: 2:--

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Delicious 😋

5 stars

Delicious 😋

Bring this back!

5 stars

Bring this back please!!!!!!

