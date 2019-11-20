Ambrosia Tapioca 385G
- Energy607kJ 144kcal7%
- Fat3.1g4%
- Saturates2.1g11%
- Sugars16.3g18%
- Salt0.35g6%
of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 316kJ/75kcal
Product Description
- Tapioca Pudding
- From our home to yours
- "A day in Devon is a day well lived, and a passion for our home is poured into everything we do. From the first beads of morning dew glistening on the lush grass, the chattering streams running between the rolling hillsides, and the misty sunsets over the quiet farms, it's Ambrosia's home. At our Devon creamery, we let nature do the talking. It's what makes Ambrosia special. We put all our love into creating delicious puddings to satisfy your whole family"
- Perfect for pudding
- A source of calcium
- A low fat food
- No added colours
- Suitable for vegetarians
- Pack size: 385g
Information
Ingredients
Full Cream Milk, Skimmed Milk, Whey (Milk), Tapioca (4.5%), Sugar, Preservative (Nisin), Total Milk Content 76%
Allergy Information
- May contain traces of Gluten
Storage
Store in a cool, dry place.Once opened remove remaining contents from can, keep refrigerated and consume within 3 days. Best Before End: See end of can.
Cooking Instructions
Cooking Instructions
Instructions: Tastes delicious hot or cold...
Hob
Instructions: To enjoy hot:
1. Empty contents into a saucepan.
2. Heat gently, stirring frequently, do not boil.
Number of uses
This pack contains 2 portions
Recycling info
Can. Metal - Widely Recycled
Name and address
- The Premier Foods Group,
- PO Box 66093,
- London,
- W4 9EX,
- UK.
Return to
- Careline: UK - 0800 3282121, ROI - 1850 202929 Mon to Fri 9.30am to 5.00pm (your call may be recorded).
- www.ambrosia.co.uk
Net Contents
385g ℮
Nutrition
|Typical Values
|Per 100g
|Per 192g Portion (1/2 Can)
|Energy
|316kJ/75kcal
|607kJ/144kcal
|Fat
|1.6g
|3.1g
|of which saturates
|1.1g
|2.1g
|Carbohydrate
|12.4g
|23.8g
|of which sugars
|8.5g
|16.3g
|Fibre
|0.0g
|0.0g
|Protein
|2.7g
|5.2g
|Salt
|0.18g
|0.35g
|Calcium
|101mg (12% RI)
|194mg (24% RI)
|This pack contains 2 portions
|-
|-
