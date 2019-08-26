Muller Light Greek Luscious Lemon Yogurt 4X120g

with strawberries instead of cream or ice cream -
with strawberries instead of cream or ice cream - it is an ideal match!
This item was very deceiving as i ordered 2 packs thinking they were the square ones as pictured above, maybe the round one should be pictured in the larger photo rather than the square one
Nice texture and the lemon overcomes the sourness. Good low calorie and carbohydrate option.
Delicious tasty creamy yogurt. I decided to buy this when it was half price to try it out as i had lost my appetite when I was seriouly ill and wanted something simple and plain to eat. I'm not a fan of yogurts but this went down a treat when I couldn't eat much. It is so nice I now eat it as a dessert after dinner. I will definitively keep buying them and I would highly recommend them.