By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Muller Light Greek Luscious Lemon Yogurt 4X120g

4(4)Write a review
Muller Light Greek Luscious Lemon Yogurt 4X120g
£ 2.00
£0.42/100g
per pot
  • Energy306kJ 72kcal
    -%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 255kJ (60kcal)

Product Description

  • 4 x Lemon Green style fat free yogurt with sweetener
  • Our Müllerlight® Greek style yogurt range combines delicious, rich Greek-style yogurt with a variety of fruit flavours for those moments of pure pleasure. Enjoy Greek style Luscious Lemon with 0% added sugar and fat free
  • 0% added sugar and fat free
  • Pack size: 480g
  • Fat free

Information

Ingredients

Yogurt (Milk), Water, Lemon Juice from Concentrate (2.5%), Modified Maize Starch, Lemon Cells (1%), Gelatine, Stabiliser: Pectins, Sweetener: Aspartame, Flavourings, Colour: Curcumin

Allergy Information

  • Contains: Milk

Storage

Keep refrigerated.Best before see top of pack.

Name and address

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Müller,
  • TF9 3SQ,
  • UK.
  • www.müller.co.uk

Net Contents

4 x 120g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g
Energy 255kJ (60kcal)
Fat 0.2g
of which saturates 0.1g
Carbohydrate 7.5g
of which sugars 6.8g
Protein 6.3g
Salt 0.2g
Calcium 210mg (31% of NRV per pot)
NRV is Nutrient Reference Value-

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2019

4 Reviews

Average of 3.8 stars

Help other customers like you

with strawberries instead of cream or ice cream -

5 stars

with strawberries instead of cream or ice cream - it is an ideal match!

This item was very deceiving as i ordered 2 packs

1 stars

This item was very deceiving as i ordered 2 packs thinking they were the square ones as pictured above, maybe the round one should be pictured in the larger photo rather than the square one

Nice texture and the lemon overcomes the sourness.

4 stars

Nice texture and the lemon overcomes the sourness. Good low calorie and carbohydrate option.

Very tasty

5 stars

Delicious tasty creamy yogurt. I decided to buy this when it was half price to try it out as i had lost my appetite when I was seriouly ill and wanted something simple and plain to eat. I'm not a fan of yogurts but this went down a treat when I couldn't eat much. It is so nice I now eat it as a dessert after dinner. I will definitively keep buying them and I would highly recommend them.

Usually bought next

Muller Light Greek Strawberry Yogurt 4X120g

£ 2.00
£0.42/100g

Muller Light Greek Coconut & Vanilla Yogurt 4X120g

£ 2.00
£0.42/100g

Muller Light Blueberry Muffin Yogurt 160 G

£ 0.68
£0.43/100g

Offer

Muller Light Banana Custard Yogurt 160G

£ 0.68
£0.43/100g

Offer

Show more products

Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here