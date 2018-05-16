Tesco Oven Foil Small Trays With Lids 6 Pack

Product Description
- Tesco Foil Trays With Lids 6 pack
- Saves all that washing up.
- Tray size: 148mm x 118mm approx Disposable WARNINGS Not suitable for use in microwave oven. Do not place roasting tray near electric elements or naked flames for your own safety. Handle with care when removing from oven as it will be hot. Please support base. Allow foods to cool before storing in refrigerator.
Information
Produce of
Produced in China
Preparation and Usage
- Before use remove label and wash tray. Cooking acidic foods and salty foods may damage the foil tray. To avoid this, please coat the tray with cooking oil. When using the tray for roasting please support bottom of the tray and wear oven mitts or equivalent before taking it out of the oven for your own safety. Suitable for freezing down to -20°c and cooking up to 250°c.
Recycling info
Film. Plastic not currently recycled Lid. Mixed Material not currently recycled
Return to
- Tesco Stores Ltd.,
- Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
- U.K
Net Contents
6
