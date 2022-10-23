We use cookies to improve your experience on our website. Please let us know your preferences.

Want to know more? Check out our cookies policy.
Manage cookies
Search with a list of items 

Tesco Foil Roasting Trays 2 Pack 326Mmx260mm

4.2(5)Write a review
Tesco Foil Roasting Trays 2 Pack 326Mmx260mm
£2.00
£1.00/each

Product Description

  • Tesco Foil Roasting Trays 2 pack
  • Tesco Foil Roasting Trays 2 pack
  • Saves all that washing up.
  • Tray Size: 326mm x 260mm approx. Disposable. WARNINGS Not suitable for use in microwave oven. Not suitable for acidic and salty foods. Do not place roasting tray near electric elements or naked flames for your own safety. Handle with care when removing from oven as it will be hot. Please support base. Allow foods to cool before storing in refrigerator. Environmental information: Clean foil can be recycled.

Information

Produce of

Produced in China

Preparation and Usage

  • Before first use remove packaging and hand wash tray in warm soapy water. When using for roasting please support bottom of the tray and wear oven mitts or equivalent before taking it out of the oven for your own safety. Suitable for freezing down to -20C and cooking up to 250C.

Recycling info

Sleeve. Recycle

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

2

View all Foil Trays

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2022

5 Reviews

Average of 4.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Write a review

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Very good for what I needed for

5 stars

Very good for what I needed for

Please dont use these for roasting potatoes as the

2 stars

Please dont use these for roasting potatoes as they are too flimsy - the baco foil trays are much sturdier and ideal for roasting potatoes

Beats washing oven dishes up!!

5 stars

Excellent quality and price.

Nice Size Trays

5 stars

I help to run a lunch club once a Month, My Usual numbers are around 18/20, These Trays will do a very large Meat Pie, Quiche or Shepherds Pie which i can cut into 9 portions, sometimes a bit more, also cook a nice size Turkey in, i put the Foil trays on a more sturdier tray just to give it stability...

No dimensions in description!

4 stars

For the information of other shoppers: These measure 32 x 26 x 4.5 cm.

£0.00 Guide price
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here