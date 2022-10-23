Tesco Foil Roasting Trays 2 Pack 326Mmx260mm

Very good for what I needed for
Very good for what I needed for
Please dont use these for roasting potatoes as the
Please dont use these for roasting potatoes as they are too flimsy - the baco foil trays are much sturdier and ideal for roasting potatoes
Beats washing oven dishes up!!
Excellent quality and price.
Nice Size Trays
I help to run a lunch club once a Month, My Usual numbers are around 18/20, These Trays will do a very large Meat Pie, Quiche or Shepherds Pie which i can cut into 9 portions, sometimes a bit more, also cook a nice size Turkey in, i put the Foil trays on a more sturdier tray just to give it stability...
No dimensions in description!
For the information of other shoppers: These measure 32 x 26 x 4.5 cm.