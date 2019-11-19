Guigal Cote Du Rhone White 75Cl

Crisp and Dry, This Hit the Spot for Me.
I have been a holder of the Advanced Wines and Spirits Certificate since 1989, so I hope I know what I am tasting and drinking. If you have a palate which appreciates crisp, dry and fairly mature dry Rhones de Villages then this one should be for you. I have no affiliation to anyone in the wine trade, but many moons ago used to have a haute de cuisine restaurant. It was my duty to try and stock the wine cellar, so I hope I know a fine white Burgundy when I find it and this is definitely one of those. I purchased the 2017 and it hit the spot at the second or third swish around my gums. The aftertaste is mature and lingering, going well with fish or perhaps puissant or, if you must, a veal escaloupe. It's quite heady at 13.5 so not to be drunk before driving, but what a find for me. I had the 2017 vintage and would highly recommend it.