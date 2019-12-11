By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Pukka Organic Peppermint & Licorice 20 Tea Bags 30G

5(2)Write a review
£ 2.50
£8.34/100g

Product Description

  • Peppermint & Licorice 20 Herbal Tea Bags
  • Naturally made, with care
  • This lovely design is printed with vegetable ink on card from renewable sources and is recyclable; the string on each bag is organic; and because we don't staple our bags, they're wildlife friendly to compost. Add to that 100% non-GM ingredients, and you have incredible tasting tea that's good for you, as well as the planet.
  • Herb magic
  • Discover how organic peppermint and licorice make you come alive at pukkaherbs.com
  • Discover more at pukkaherbs.com/pukkaplanet
  • Thrills come in all shapes and sizes
  • Sit back, there's a rollercoaster of sweetness coming your way. The natural joy of FairWild licorice root, the minty brilliance of fresh peppermint leaves - it's nature's perfect blend, carefully concocted to give your senses goose-bumps. Now just enjoy the ride.
  • Have a beautiful one.
  • Sebastian Pole
  • Master Herbsmith
  • Good news
  • for a sweet moment of bliss.
  • USDA organic
  • A sweet & deliciously refreshing organic thrill
  • Kosher
  • Pack size: 30g

Information

Ingredients

Naturally caffeine-free and ethically sourced 100% organically grown ingredients: Peppermint Leaf (60%), Licorice Root (40%)

Storage

Best before end: see base

Produce of

Made in the UK

Preparation and Usage

  • Bring these incredible herbs alive
  • by infusing in freshly-boiled water for at least 5 minutes.

Warnings

  • Contains licorice - people suffering from hypertension should avoid excessive consumption.

Name and address

  • Pukka Herbs Ltd,
  • Bristol,
  • BS14 0BY.

Return to

Net Contents

30g ℮

Safety information

2 Reviews

Average of 5 stars

Help other customers like you

Yummy yum

5 stars

One of our favourite flavours even my 9 year old loves it. Helps settle tummy and tastes good too.

Such sweet tea

5 stars

Love this tea! It really helps to curb sweet cravings - truly delicious 😋

