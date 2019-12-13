By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco Fresh Lamb Chops 300G

2.5(7)Write a review
£ 4.00
£ 4.00
£13.34/kg
  • Energy1521kJ 366kcal
    18%
  • Fat28.4g
    41%
  • Saturates14.4g
    72%
  • Salt0.41g
    7%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 1014kJ / 244kcal

Product Description

  • Lamb chops.
  • For more information about our strict welfare and quality standards visit tescoplc.com
  • From Trusted Northern Irish Farms. From selected and trusted farmers, our lamb is fed on a grass based diet and cared for with high welfare standards to ensure great quality and flavoursome lamb.
  • Prepared with the bone in for a richer, fuller flavour
  • From trusted farms
  • Prepared with the bone in for a richer, fuller flavour
  • Expertly selected for freshness & quality
  • Pack size: 300g

Information

Storage

Suitable for home freezing. Ideally freeze as soon as possible after purchase but always by 'use by' date shown. Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the fridge. Follow the preparation guidelines above. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 24 hours (remove days) days and by 'use by' date shown.

Cooking Instructions

Cooking Instructions
Instructions: To enjoy your chops at their best, remove from fridge and all packaging 10 minutes before cooking. For best results we recommend pan frying.
Tip
Add fresh sage or a sprig of rosemary to the frying pan for the last 2 minutes of cooking, basting occasionally, for an aromatic flavour.
Important
Not suitable for microwave cooking. Not suitable for cooking from frozen. Tesco recommends that all meat products are cooked thoroughly.
Caution
Always wash hands, surfaces and utensils thoroughly after contact with raw meat.

Grill
Instructions: Med-High. Season the chops on both sides. Pre-heat grill, then place the chops onto the grill pan and cook under a med-high heat for 3-4 minutes each side (medium), or 5-6 minutes each side (well done). Remove from grill and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes before serving.

Shallow Fry
Instructions: High-Med. Lightly oil and season chops on both sides. Heat a heavy based frying pan over a high heat until smoking. Add the chops to the dry pan and cook for 1 minute each side, reduce to medium heat and continue to cook for a further 1-2 minutes each side (medium), or 4-5 minutes each side (well done). Remove from pan and rest on a warm plate for 5 minutes before serving.

Produce of

Produced in Northern Ireland, Packed in Ireland

Preparation and Usage

  • Defrost thoroughly for a minimum of 12 hours in the refrigerator. Once defrosted use on the same day and do not refreeze. Follow the preparation guidelines above.

Number of uses

This pack contains 2 servings

Recycling info

Film. Not Recyclable

Name and address

  • Produced for:
  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City,
  • AL7 1GA,
  • U.K.

Net Contents

300g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100g2 typical chops (150g)
Energy1014kJ / 244kcal1521kJ / 366kcal
Fat18.9g28.4g
Saturates9.6g14.4g
Carbohydrate0g0g
Sugars0g0g
Fibre0g0g
Protein18.5g27.8g
Salt0.28g0.41g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)--
As sold--

7 Reviews

Average of 2.3 stars

Help other customers like you

Never again

2 stars

The last ones I bought were tough, unchewable, tasteless gristle.

Tiny

2 stars

Meat was nice but literally only 3 bites per chop, lots of fat and bone.

Not use to this sort of food from you

5 stars

I would appreciate LEAN chops this time. Last week they were so fatty I had to send them back

disappointed

1 stars

had a bigger pack as a replacement thought my luck was in but they had gone off. stank my kitchen out so I had to bin them.

The chops are full of fat, not much meat on them.

2 stars

The chops are full of fat, not much meat on them. My husband has heart problems, therefore I have to buy lean meats, not meat that are full of fat which does not help people that have to watch their intake of fat-saturates-suger & salt.

Poor

1 stars

very poor. More bone than meat

Would prefer packet of two chops only.

3 stars

Would prefer packet of two chops only.

