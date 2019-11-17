Tesco 0% Fat Greek Style Yogurt 500G

Absolutely delicious.
Absolutely delicious, best low fat Greek yogurt i have ever tasted.
not good
tastes like plastic, smells like plastic. My wife just gave me some for breakfast and I instantly asked her if it was off. But no it's brand new with a week on it. We have come across this before but today it is really strong.
Odd sour taste and poor consistency. Spend the ext
Odd sour taste and poor consistency. Spend the extra and buy Fage brand, it’s much nicer.
Creamy!
I use it for a starter for homemade yogurt but it doesn't work as well as it used to.
Soup-like consistency
The consistency is very watery. This is not how Greek yogurt should be like.
This is disgusting and tastes like it's gone off!
This is disgusting and tastes like it's gone off! Will never buy again.
Excellent all round
Excellent quality, I use it on my cereal in the morning, or in curry's for dinner. Very tasty, lovely texture and lasts longer than stated. Great value for money and I love it.
I love this
I have it with chopped fruit and a sprinkle of cinnamon , it's lovely
Greek yogurt
I brought this on my last Tesco order l tried it was not impressed as had tried other 0 per cent yogurts and they tasted much better
Tasty
Tasty product and creamy