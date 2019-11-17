By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Tesco 0% Fat Greek Style Yogurt 500G

Write a review
Tesco 0% Fat Greek Style Yogurt 500G
£ 0.90
£0.18/100g
1/5 of a pot
  • Energy232kJ 55kcal
    3%
  • Fat0.4g
    1%
  • Saturates0.3g
    2%
  • Sugars5.3g
    6%
  • Salt0.2g
    3%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 232kJ / 55kcal

Product Description

  • Fat free Greek style natural yogurt.
  • Extra thick and spoonable
  • Pack size: 500g

Information

Ingredients

INGREDIENTS: 0% Fat Greek Style Yogurt (Milk)

Allergy Information

  • For allergens, see ingredients in bold.

Storage

Not suitable for home freezing. Keep refrigerated. Once opened, consume within 3 days and by 'use by' date shown.

Produce of

Produced in the U.K.

Number of uses

5 Servings

Recycling info

Pot. Plastic check local recycling Film. Plastic not currently recycled Lid. Plastic check local recycling

Return to

  • Tesco Stores Ltd.,
  • Welwyn Garden City AL7 1GA,
  • U.K

Net Contents

500g e

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gA serving contains
Energy232kJ / 55kcal232kJ / 55kcal
Fat0.4g0.4g
Saturates0.3g0.3g
Carbohydrate5.3g5.3g
Sugars5.3g5.3g
Fibre0.4g0.4g
Protein7.3g7.3g
Salt0.2g0.2g
* Reference intake of an average adult (8400 kJ / 2000 kcal)
As Sold.

12 Reviews

Average of 3.2 stars

Help other customers like you

Absolutely delicious.

5 stars

Absolutely delicious, best low fat Greek yogurt i have ever tasted.

not good

1 stars

tastes like plastic, smells like plastic. My wife just gave me some for breakfast and I instantly asked her if it was off. But no it's brand new with a week on it. We have come across this before but today it is really strong.

Odd sour taste and poor consistency. Spend the ext

2 stars

Odd sour taste and poor consistency. Spend the extra and buy Fage brand, it’s much nicer.

Creamy!

3 stars

I use it for a starter for homemade yogurt but it doesn't work as well as it used to.

Soup-like consistency

2 stars

The consistency is very watery. This is not how Greek yogurt should be like.

This is disgusting and tastes like it's gone off!

1 stars

This is disgusting and tastes like it's gone off! Will never buy again.

Excellent all round

5 stars

Excellent quality, I use it on my cereal in the morning, or in curry's for dinner. Very tasty, lovely texture and lasts longer than stated. Great value for money and I love it.

I love this

5 stars

I have it with chopped fruit and a sprinkle of cinnamon , it's lovely

Greek yogurt

1 stars

I brought this on my last Tesco order l tried it was not impressed as had tried other 0 per cent yogurts and they tasted much better

Tasty

4 stars

Tasty product and creamy

1-10 of 12 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

