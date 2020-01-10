By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Nescafe Gold Crema Instant Coffee 200G

5(324)Write a review
image 1 of Nescafe Gold Crema Instant Coffee 200G
£ 7.49
£3.75/100g
Each mug contains:
  • Energy9kJ 2kcal
    <1%
  • FatTrace
    <1%
  • SaturatesTrace
    <1%
  • Sugars0.1g
    <1%
  • SaltTrace
    <1%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy Per 100g

Product Description

  • Soluble coffee.
  • Check out our YouTube Channel at Youtube.com/user/UKNescafe
  • Join us at facebook.com/NescafeUK
  • Follow us @nescafegolduki
  • Visit Nescafe.co.uk
  • Savour a milder premium coffee with NESCAFÉ GOLD Smooth. Each cup of this premium instant coffee is topped with a velvety crema for that special finishing touch.
  • It All Starts With a NESCAFÉ
  • NESCAFÉ is the world's favourite coffee brand, enjoyed in over 180 countries worldwide. With over 75 years of experience in selecting, roasting and blending the very best coffee, it's no surprise that over 5,500 cups of NESCAFÉ coffee are drunk every second!
  • The NESCAFÉ Plan
  • Did you know? As part of the NESCAFÉ Plan, we work directly with farmers and provide them with training and local assistance. Find out more about the NESCAFÉ Plan at www.nescafe.co.uk/nescafe-plan.
  • Why not explore the rest of our range? Discover a rich and smooth coffee with NESCAFÉ GOLD BLEND or unwind with our decaff blend, NESCAFÉ GOLD Decaff.
  • Packaged in a protective atmosphere.
  • Enjoy the mild flavour of NESCAFÉ GOLD Smooth
  • Discover a velvety coffee crema in every cup
  • Expertly crafted to bring you a great coffee experience
  • Savour a smooth taste, which suits all coffee-drinking occasions
  • Take a break and enjoy the moment with this premium instant coffee
  • Pack size: 200g

Information

Name and address

  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Return to

  • Contact us Free
  • 0800 58 57 59 (UK)
  • 00800 6378 5385 (ROI)
  • www.nescafe.co.uk
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY,
  • UK.

Net Contents

200g ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100gPer 100mlPer mug**Reference Intake*
Energy kJ484498400
Energy kcal118122000
Fat g0.2NilTrace70
of which saturates g0.1NilTrace20
Carbohydrate g3.1Trace0.1260
of which sugars g3.1Trace0.190
Fibre g34.10.30.6-
Protein g7.80.10.160
Salt g0.25NilTrace6
*Reference Intake of an average adult (8400kJ/2000kcal)----
**One mug (one tsp (1.8g) + 200ml water); used as basis for per 100ml----

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

324 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Smooth and TASTY!

5 stars

I only buy this coffee and drink other coffee with long teeth. Anything else is bitter and a far 2nd from Gold Smooth.

Best brand of coffee, I've ever had!

5 stars

This product disappeared from my local supermarket and I had to try something else, there aren't many brands of coffee out there that I am prepared to travel the extra mile to get a hold. Best coffee I've ever had.

Great tasting

5 stars

The best tasting coffee ever. Tried many others but just keep coming back to this one . Also great as an iced coffe in the summertime

Great Coffee Shame about the price

1 stars

Firstly I only drink this coffee i found it has the best taste and although it is hard to find i try and buy a jar where ever i see it .. that was untill i went to my local ASDA in Tain in the Highlands and found it has jumped from £5 a jar to £7.95 almost £3 of a difference so untillit is more reasonably priced i refuse to buy anymore which is a shame as it is better than regular gold blend by quite some margin i dont understand the price jump as regular gold blend stays at a fiver when this does not ..

Nice drink

4 stars

I was really surprised with this coffee. It had a lovely flavour but was still very smooth to drink. Will buy again but would prefer a decaffinated version.

great taste

5 stars

Great taste the best coffee so far cant stop drinking

Its Well Worth The Money

5 stars

I'm not a connoisseur of coffee, I have a cup occassionally when I see my friend and we have a good winge and a moan, We always give a genuine marks of ten if we like a product and if not? we don't try that certain product again, Nescafe Gold Crema Instant Had a smoth and palletable texture to it's taste on the tongue, It had somewhat silkyness to it? Excellent Value For Money! A Real Star Buy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Great taste

4 stars

Had a few coffees so far out my jar.. i just live it its not bitter not too sweet just perfect [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nescafé creme

3 stars

I received a sample today and it was tasted really nice, would like a bit more creamy. Overall really nice and would buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]

Nothing Better

5 stars

Love this coffee. So rich, with a wonderful creamy froth. I've found nothing better and always buy it. Just a shame it's really hard to find in the stores sometimes.....but I guess everyone else loves it too.

1-10 of 324 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Popular products in fresh food

Tesco Bananas Loose

£ 0.15
£0.84/kg

Tesco British Semi Skimmed Milk 2.272L, 4 Pints

£ 1.10
£0.48/litre

Tesco Whole Cucumber Each

£ 0.60
£0.60/each

Redmere Farms Carrots 1Kg

£ 0.57
£0.57/kg
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here