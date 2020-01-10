Nescafe Gold Crema Instant Coffee 200G

Smooth and TASTY!
I only buy this coffee and drink other coffee with long teeth. Anything else is bitter and a far 2nd from Gold Smooth.
Best brand of coffee, I've ever had!
This product disappeared from my local supermarket and I had to try something else, there aren't many brands of coffee out there that I am prepared to travel the extra mile to get a hold. Best coffee I've ever had.
Great tasting
The best tasting coffee ever. Tried many others but just keep coming back to this one . Also great as an iced coffe in the summertime
Great Coffee Shame about the price
Firstly I only drink this coffee i found it has the best taste and although it is hard to find i try and buy a jar where ever i see it .. that was untill i went to my local ASDA in Tain in the Highlands and found it has jumped from £5 a jar to £7.95 almost £3 of a difference so untillit is more reasonably priced i refuse to buy anymore which is a shame as it is better than regular gold blend by quite some margin i dont understand the price jump as regular gold blend stays at a fiver when this does not ..
Nice drink
I was really surprised with this coffee. It had a lovely flavour but was still very smooth to drink. Will buy again but would prefer a decaffinated version.
great taste
Great taste the best coffee so far cant stop drinking
Its Well Worth The Money
I'm not a connoisseur of coffee, I have a cup occassionally when I see my friend and we have a good winge and a moan, We always give a genuine marks of ten if we like a product and if not? we don't try that certain product again, Nescafe Gold Crema Instant Had a smoth and palletable texture to it's taste on the tongue, It had somewhat silkyness to it? Excellent Value For Money! A Real Star Buy. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Great taste
Had a few coffees so far out my jar.. i just live it its not bitter not too sweet just perfect [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nescafé creme
I received a sample today and it was tasted really nice, would like a bit more creamy. Overall really nice and would buy again. [This review was collected as part of a promotion.]
Nothing Better
Love this coffee. So rich, with a wonderful creamy froth. I've found nothing better and always buy it. Just a shame it's really hard to find in the stores sometimes.....but I guess everyone else loves it too.