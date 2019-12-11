By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Perrier Sparkling 75Cl

Perrier Sparkling 75Cl
£ 1.00
£0.13/100ml

Product Description

  • Sparkling Natural Mineral Water.
  • Water captured at the Source in France
  • Pack size: 0.75l

Information

Storage

Keep in a cool place.Best Before End: See Bottle.

Name and address

  • Nestlé,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Bottled at source:
  • Perrier.

  • Contact us at:
  • Nestlé Consumer Services,
  • PO Box 207,
  • York,
  • YO91 1XY.
  • Or call free on 0800 000030 (UK only mon-fri 9 am - 5 pm).

Net Contents

75cl

Nutrition

Typical ValuesTypical Mineral Analysis (mg/l) :
Ca2+150
Mg2+3.9
Na+9.6
HCO3-420
SO4 2-25.3
Cl-19.5
K+<1
NO3-7.3
Dry Residue (180°C) :456 mg/l
pH:5.5

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

