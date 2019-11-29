Lansinoh Hpa Lanolin Nipple Cream 40Ml

Good! Enjoyed
Good! Enjoyed
Miracle cream
This pure lanolin heals and protects skin. You can use this on your nipples without removing it before breastfeeding. It will cause absolutely no harm to your baby. It is also truly wonderful for chapped hands in winter and heals the skin overnight. Just warm it in your hands to soften it and it will protect your hands all day. We used it on our dog's paws when they got sore between the toes and they healed so quickly we couldn't believe it. Look at the reviews on Amazon if you don't believe me. We wouldn't be without it in our home for any skin issue.
Excellent cream
I used this for the first week or so of breast feeding my newborn and I didn't experience the pain and soreness that a lot of new mums do. I don't need to use the cream anymore.
A life saver
Used after my first pregnancy. Works wonders on sore bits. It's also great for healing skin all over, like when the skin cracks at the edge of the nails, dry lips, sore nose from colds, etc. Quite sticky though, but highly effective.
Essential for breast feeding
Highly recommend to any breast feeding mummies. Very moisturising and relieves soreness, without being sticky and staining fabrics like a different nipple cream that I tried. Recommend warming the tube in your hands before using to make it easier to squeeze the cream out.
Hospital bag essential
I have used this cream during breastfeeding after having both my children. It was a hospital bag essential for me. It helped with the 1st few days of discomfort. Although this cream may seem expensive it is well worth the money, and the quality is above all others I have tried. The tube also lasts a long time as you only need a small amount to give some relief to blister, cracks or sores.
Great value
Great value and quality cream. Only a tiny bit is needed so it lasts a long time.
Lifesaver!
This is a well known, widely recommended cream and for good reason! Really gives great protection and soothes nipples from the discomfort of breastfeeding in the early days...I honestly don't think I could have got through it without it! Used after every feed in the early days and now just when necessary, you should believe the hype!
nice
It's worth. Good product. I really suggest it. got it.
A must have for breastfeeders
I started to apply this daily when I started breastfeeding in order to prevent sore, dry and cracked nipples. Its easily absorbed and doesn't need to be removed before feeing. It makes feeding comfortable and keeps nipples hydrated.