By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Search with a list of items 

Lansinoh Hpa Lanolin Nipple Cream 40Ml

5(15)Write a review
Lansinoh Hpa Lanolin Nipple Cream 40Ml
£ 10.00
£25.00/100ml

Product Description

  • Helps to soothe & protect sore & cracked nipples
  • No need to remove before breastfeeding
  • No taste, colour or perfume
  • Facebook
  • Instagram
  • YouTube
  • Pinterest
  • Comforts sensitive skin, nappy rash, itchy stretch marks, burns, abrasions, dry skin patches and can be used as a naturally moisturising lip balm.
  • Works with our family of products
  • Care, Pump, Store, Feed
  • Supporting breastfeeding mums just like you for more than 35 years
  • Lansinoh® and HPA® are registered trademarks of Lansinoh Laboratories Inc.
  • ©2019 Lansinoh Laboratories Inc.
  • All Rights Reserved
  • Helps soothe & protect sore, cracked nipples and dry skin
  • No need to remove before breastfeeding
  • 100% natural & hypoallergenic
  • Safe for mum & baby
  • British Allergy Foundation - Allergy UK Seal of Approval
  • Awarded in the UK - Mother & Baby Awards 2019, Gold
  • No taste, colour or smell
  • Free from preservatives and parabens
  • Pack size: 40ML

Information

Ingredients

100% Lansinoh HPA® Lanolin

Produce of

Made in Australia

Preparation and Usage

  • Soften a pea-sized amount between your fingers and gently smooth on skin.
  • See pack insert for more information.

Additives

  • Free From Preservatives

Name and address

  • Lansinoh Laboratories Inc.,
  • Ground Floor,
  • West Mayesbrook House,
  • Lawnswood Business Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS16 6QY,

Return to

  • Lansinoh Laboratories Inc.,
  • Ground Floor,
  • West Mayesbrook House,
  • Lawnswood Business Park,
  • Leeds,
  • LS16 6QY,
  • UK.
  • www.lansinoh.co.uk

Net Contents

40ml ℮

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

15 Reviews

Average of 4.9 stars

Help other customers like you

Good! Enjoyed

4 stars

Good! Enjoyed

Miracle cream

5 stars

This pure lanolin heals and protects skin. You can use this on your nipples without removing it before breastfeeding. It will cause absolutely no harm to your baby. It is also truly wonderful for chapped hands in winter and heals the skin overnight. Just warm it in your hands to soften it and it will protect your hands all day. We used it on our dog's paws when they got sore between the toes and they healed so quickly we couldn't believe it. Look at the reviews on Amazon if you don't believe me. We wouldn't be without it in our home for any skin issue.

Excellent cream

5 stars

I used this for the first week or so of breast feeding my newborn and I didn't experience the pain and soreness that a lot of new mums do. I don't need to use the cream anymore.

A life saver

5 stars

Used after my first pregnancy. Works wonders on sore bits. It's also great for healing skin all over, like when the skin cracks at the edge of the nails, dry lips, sore nose from colds, etc. Quite sticky though, but highly effective.

Essential for breast feeding

5 stars

Highly recommend to any breast feeding mummies. Very moisturising and relieves soreness, without being sticky and staining fabrics like a different nipple cream that I tried. Recommend warming the tube in your hands before using to make it easier to squeeze the cream out.

Hospital bag essential

5 stars

I have used this cream during breastfeeding after having both my children. It was a hospital bag essential for me. It helped with the 1st few days of discomfort. Although this cream may seem expensive it is well worth the money, and the quality is above all others I have tried. The tube also lasts a long time as you only need a small amount to give some relief to blister, cracks or sores.

Great value

5 stars

Great value and quality cream. Only a tiny bit is needed so it lasts a long time.

Lifesaver!

5 stars

This is a well known, widely recommended cream and for good reason! Really gives great protection and soothes nipples from the discomfort of breastfeeding in the early days...I honestly don't think I could have got through it without it! Used after every feed in the early days and now just when necessary, you should believe the hype!

nice

5 stars

It's worth. Good product. I really suggest it. got it.

A must have for breastfeeders

5 stars

I started to apply this daily when I started breastfeeding in order to prevent sore, dry and cracked nipples. Its easily absorbed and doesn't need to be removed before feeing. It makes feeding comfortable and keeps nipples hydrated.

1-10 of 15 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

Usually bought next

Tesco Maternity Towel 20 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.08/each

Tesco Breast Pads 40 Pack

£ 1.50
£0.04/each

Tesco Slim Maternity Towels 24 Pack

£ 2.00
£0.08/each

Lansinoh Ultra Thin Nursing Pads X60

£ 5.50
£0.09/each
Checkout
Products you add to your basket will appear here