Lansinoh Ultra Thin Nursing Pads X60

Best ones purchased
Brought and used throughout pregnancy also after, they are affordable and comfortable and the only ones that didn't leak.
Lansinoh breast pads
I bought four packs of these as they were reduced on the track website. These are now the only breast pads that I use, they are thin and really soft even when full of milk. Some other brands can go scratchy and irritate the nipple area. Amazing product would buy from tesco again
Best nursing pads I've used
These are now the only pads I use. They have 2 sticky sides on each pad so they don't move around or roll up. They seem to hold more milk than any other I've used so no leaks and they stay dry. They are a bit expensive compared to others but worth it IMO. I found them cheapest in Tesco at the moment.
The best breast pads available
These are the best ones - I've tried them all. Brill!
Arrived very quickly and as described
Lovely and comfortable and arrived the next day. Would def recommend
Good value
Very absorbent pads, discreet aswell which is good! Great price, cheapest I have found!
Comfortable & not too small
Have bought these a few times now, they're big enough to give you confidence & shaped for comfort. They are thin so don't bulk out your bra & are very comfortable. They do the job & absorb any leaks.
The Best By Far
These are slightly expensive but in my opinion,you get what you pay for. The quality is great and they even manage to withstand a fast flow.
Best pads on the market
Don't even bother trying out other brands, they just don't compare. These stay put, are comfy, discrete and do the job!
Excellent product
I have tried a few brands and none match how good these breast pads are in terms of comfort, discretion, and absorbing any leakage - great product, work brilliantly, if you are going to buy breast pads these are the ones to go for! Also buy from tesco is best price i found