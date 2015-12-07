By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Lansinoh Ultra Thin Nursing Pads X60

Lansinoh Ultra Thin Nursing Pads X60
£ 5.50
£0.09/each

Product Description

  • Ultra thin, stay dry nursing pads
  • Discreet, naturally contoured shape that won't show under clothing
  • One-way moisture technology ensures you stay dry day or night
  • Breathable waterproof outer layer keeps your clothing dry
  • New Blue Lock™ core enables pad to hold up to 20x its own weight.
  • Super absorbent and designed to hold its shape even with the heaviest flow.
  • Fits all breast sizes.
  • Two non-slip tapes for secure fit.
  • Super soft, breathable stay-dry quilted lining.
  • Ensures you and your clothing stay dry - day or night.
  • Discreet, naturally contoured design.
  • No bunches or crinkles.
  • Individually wrapped and disposable for hygiene.
  • Also try:
  • Pump: Single electric breast pump
  • Store: Breastmilk storage bags for freezing and storing breastmilk
  • Feed: NaturalWave™ breastmilk feeding bottle and teat
  • Care: HPA® Lanolin
  • Blue lock™ core + moisture dispersal
  • Super absorbent
  • Quickly disperses moisture
  • Absorbs 20x its weight
  • Stay dry day & night

Information

Produce of

Made in Thailand

Warnings

  • CAUTION: Keep wrapper away from baby and dispose properly. Change pads as needed to maintain healthy skin. Dispose of safely, do not flush down the toilet.

Recycling info

Box. Recyclable

Name and address

Return to

  • Lansinoh Laboratories, Inc,
  • Ground Floor,
  • Mayesbrook House,
  • Lawnswood Business Park,
  • Redvers Close,
  • Leeds,
  • LS16 6QY.

Net Contents

60 x Nursing Pads

Safety information

Safety information

31 Reviews

Average of 4.8 stars

Help other customers like you

Best ones purchased

5 stars

Brought and used throughout pregnancy also after, they are affordable and comfortable and the only ones that didn't leak.

Lansinoh breast pads

5 stars

I bought four packs of these as they were reduced on the track website. These are now the only breast pads that I use, they are thin and really soft even when full of milk. Some other brands can go scratchy and irritate the nipple area. Amazing product would buy from tesco again

Best nursing pads I've used

4 stars

These are now the only pads I use. They have 2 sticky sides on each pad so they don't move around or roll up. They seem to hold more milk than any other I've used so no leaks and they stay dry. They are a bit expensive compared to others but worth it IMO. I found them cheapest in Tesco at the moment.

The best breast pads available

5 stars

These are the best ones - I've tried them all. Brill!

Arrived very quickly and as described

5 stars

Lovely and comfortable and arrived the next day. Would def recommend

Good value

5 stars

Very absorbent pads, discreet aswell which is good! Great price, cheapest I have found!

Comfortable & not too small

5 stars

Have bought these a few times now, they're big enough to give you confidence & shaped for comfort. They are thin so don't bulk out your bra & are very comfortable. They do the job & absorb any leaks.

The Best By Far

5 stars

These are slightly expensive but in my opinion,you get what you pay for. The quality is great and they even manage to withstand a fast flow.

Best pads on the market

5 stars

Don't even bother trying out other brands, they just don't compare. These stay put, are comfy, discrete and do the job!

Excellent product

5 stars

I have tried a few brands and none match how good these breast pads are in terms of comfort, discretion, and absorbing any leakage - great product, work brilliantly, if you are going to buy breast pads these are the ones to go for! Also buy from tesco is best price i found

1-10 of 31 reviews

Show 10 more reviews

