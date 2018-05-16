By browsing this site you accept cookies used to improve and personalise our services and marketing, and for social activity. Read our privacy policy for more about what we do with your data, as well as your rights and choices – including how to manage cookies.
Barr Diet Lemonade 2L

Barr Diet Lemonade 2L
£ 1.00
£0.05/100ml
Each 250ml serving* contains
  • Energy10kJ 2kcal
    <1%
  • Fat0g
    0%
  • Saturates0g
    0%
  • Sugars0g
    0%
  • Salt0g
    0%

of the reference intake*
Typical values per 100g: Energy 4kJ / 1kcal

Product Description

  • Sparkling Low Calorie Lemon Flavour Soft Drink with Sweetener
  • For more information on this product and the range of Barr flavours please visit www.barrflavours.co.uk. You can also follow @barr_flavours on Twitter and Instagram.
  • Barr has been providing a unique range of great-tasting flavours since 1875.
  • Barr's wide range of fun flavours has something for everyone - why not check out the rest of our range:
  • Appleade, Bubblegum, Cherryade, Cola, Cream Soda, Diet Cola, Diet Lemonade, Ginger Beer, Lemonade, Limeade, Orangeade, Pineapple, Raspberryade, Red Kola, Shandy, Soda Water and Xtra Cola!
  • Contains a source of phenylalanine.
  • Pack size: 2000ML

Information

Ingredients

Carbonated Water, Flavourings, Acid (Citric Acid), Sweeteners (Acesulfame K, Aspartame), Preservative (Potassium Sorbate)

Storage

Store in a cool place away from direct sunlightBest Before End: See Shoulder of Bottle

Preparation and Usage

  • Drink cold

Number of uses

Each pack contains 8 x 250ml servings

Recycling info

Bottle. Plastic - Widely Recycled

Name and address

  • Freepost,
  • RRGU - SERY - RSAK,
  • A.G. Barr p.l.c.,
  • Glasgow,
  • G98 9HD,
  • UK.

Net Contents

2l ℮

Nutrition

Typical ValuesPer 100ml
Energy 4kJ / 1kcal
Fat 0g
of which saturates 0g
Carbohydrate 0g
of which sugars 0g
Protein <0.5g
Salt 0g

Using Product Information

While every care has been taken to ensure product information is correct, food products are constantly being reformulated, so ingredients, nutrition content, dietary and allergens may change. You should always read the product label and not rely solely on the information provided on the website.

If you have any queries, or you'd like advice on any Tesco brand products, please contact Tesco Customer Services, or the product manufacturer if not a Tesco brand product.

Although product information is regularly updated, Tesco is unable to accept liability for any incorrect information. This does not affect your statutory rights.

This information is supplied for personal use only, and may not be reproduced in any way without the prior consent of Tesco Stores Limited nor without due acknowledgement.

Tesco © Copyright 2020

